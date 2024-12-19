Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien, the hosts of “Seattle’s Morning News” for the last 10 years, are both departing KIRO Newsradio and their final show together airs Thursday morning. The departure of Dave, who has been with KIRO Newsradio for 47 years, has inspired another “Jason Rantz Show” poem.

Dave Ross, the legend, signs off the KIRO Newsradio air,

Leaving a void — and his cup of hot water and lemon in the sink over there.

A fixture of mornings, his voice set the tone,

Making Seattle news feel less unknown.

I remember hitting the road to Philly and Cleveland’s sprawl,

The DNC, RNC — what a haul.

Dave Ross, Dori Monson, and I sharing a meal and a ride,

Awkward small talk was safe; politics? Oof. We set that aside.

In the breakroom, a daily sight to see,

Dave with his hot water — not Coke Zero or coffee, like me.

A slight nod, a “hey,” then he was back to the grind,

Knowing his mic skills? Truly one of a kind.

Sure, we disagreed on a thing or two,

(OK, maybe it’s nearly everything, certainly more than a few).

But sharing the building with a guy like that?

It’s a badge of honor — no strings attached.

So here’s to you, Dave, a farewell toast,

For a career that’s earned you the very most.

I skipped iambic pentameter — sue me, Dave!

But at least it’s not a lazy haiku I gave.

Enjoy the mornings without a script —

Just don’t forget your hot water and lemon on your trip.

