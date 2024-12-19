Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Amazon workers repped by Teamsters Union strike at multiple facilities across U.S.

Dec 19, 2024, 6:13 AM

amazon strike...

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, center, rallies with Amazon workers outside the Staten Island Amazon facility JFK8, June 19, 2024, in New York. (Photo: Stefan Jeremiah, AP)

(Photo: Stefan Jeremiah, AP)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Thousands of unionized Amazon delivery drivers are striking at seven facilities in four states early Thursday.

The strike is for better pay and improved working conditions. The Teamsters Union behind the strike claims this is the “largest strike” against the trillion-dollar company in American history.

The online retailer stated the strike with the approximate 7,000 employees within the Teamsters union won’t affect its operations during the holiday season. About 1% of Amazon’s workforce are union members. Amazon also said the striking delivery drivers actually work for a third-party business.

More Amazon strikes: Amazon workers continue global strike through Cyber Monday

“If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement on X. “We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it.”

“For more than a year now, the Teamsters have continued to intentionally mislead the public – claiming that they represent ‘thousands of Amazon employees and drivers.’ They don’t, and this is another attempt to push a false narrative,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told FOX Business in response to the strike. “The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union.”

The national strike began in Queens, N.Y. at 6 a.m. Thursday, later joined by workers in Skokie, Illinois — a Chicago suburb, Atlanta and three California cities — San Francisco, Victorville and Industry. The decision to strike came after Teamsters leadership claimed Amazon ignored the union’s Dec. 15 deadline to negotiate new contracts that would increase wages, benefits and working conditions.

The Teamsters Union, one of the nation’s largest unions with more than 1.3 million members, cited that Amazon’s profits have risen steadily over the last few years. Amazon reported a net income of $39.2 billion in the first nine months of this year, more than double for the same period of 2023, with revenue of $450.2 billion so far in 2024, according to CNN. These figures make Amazon the world’s second-largest private company in terms of revenue, trailing just Walmart.

More on Amazon: Amazon employees ordered to report to work 5 days a week to ‘strengthen culture’

Class-action lawsuit against Amazon

Last week, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Amazon in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, accusing the company of withholding parts of customer refunds. Amazon allegedly claimed whatever was missing in refunds happened as part of a technical glitch in its computer systems.

The lawsuit accuses Amazon of two crimes: Conversion — asserting that the company unlawfully retained money owed to customers — and unjust enrichment — claiming that it profited at customers’ expense, according to KIRO 7.

KIRO 7 and MyNorthwest have reached out to Amazon, headquartered in King County, Washington, for comment on the lawsuit.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here

MyNorthwest News

Image: Three King County Sheriffs Deputies were on a bus after the murder of a King County Metro bu...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Deputies protecting Seattle buses as search underway for murder suspect  

KCSO has staffed the Route 70 Metro bus line as they look for the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a bus driver on Dec. 18.

45 minutes ago

Photo: A Washington State Patrol vehicle. Fourteen people were arrested in Skagit County....

Bill Kaczaraba

BREAKING: One killed in accident on I-90 west near Mile Post 47

A vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 47 collided head-on with another vehicle.

1 hour ago

WSDA's hornet eradication team poses for a photo in 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Washington State D...

Frank Sumrall

Northern giant hornet, AKA ‘murder hornet,’ eradicated from WA

The northern giant hornet, previously known as the "murder hornet," has been eradicated from Washington and the U.S. overall.

1 hour ago

tacoma basketball slurs...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma basketball players attacked with racial slurs during game against Gig Harbor High School

Tacoma basketball players were attacked with racial slurs during a local game against Gig Harbor High School, parents said.

2 hours ago

Image: A map of power outages from Snohomish County PUD as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024...

Steve Coogan

Utilities restore most of the power outages that impacted over 150,000 in Washington

Over 150,000 homes and businesses in Western Washington were dealing with power outages Wednesday after an atmospheric river event.

2 hours ago

everett aquasox...

Frank Sumrall

Everett City Council decides on location of new AquaSox ballpark

The Everett AquaSox has found a home for its new ballpark, according to an Everett City Council vote that occurred Wednesday night.

3 hours ago

Amazon workers repped by Teamsters Union strike at multiple facilities across U.S.