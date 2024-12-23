Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Gunshots fired at Pierce Transit bus in Puyallup; Suspects at large

Dec 23, 2024, 10:41 AM | Updated: 10:49 am

Bullet holes seen on Pierce County Transit Bus. (KIRO 7)

Bullet holes seen on Pierce County Transit Bus. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Puyallup Police responded to reports of gunshots fired at a Pierce Transit bus Sunday. According to 911 callers, the incident happened at about 4:42 p.m. in the 300 block of South Meridian.

Police said in a press release two people exited the bus at a stop and opened fire on a passenger still on board. The bus was struck multiple times, but no passengers were injured.

Following agency protocol, the Pierce Transit driver immediately drove the bus to a safe location. Upon arrival, officers discovered spent shell casings at the scene on South Meridian. The suspects ran away after the shooting.

MyNorthwest News: King County bus driver helps police catch man suspected of killing their colleague

The police, along with other law enforcement agencies, established a containment perimeter and initiated a search for the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, standing between 5’8″ and 5’10”, wearing a black beanie, sweatshirt, and pants. He has a medium build and was last seen heading northbound. The second suspect is a black male, aged 25-30, with a slim build, dressed in all-dark clothing, including a hoodie and jeans. He was also seen heading northbound.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, described the scene to KIRO 7: “It was chaotic. I heard the shots and saw people ducking for cover. The two guys just ran off so quickly. It was really scary.”

Detectives from the Puyallup Police Department’s Investigative Services Unit are leading the investigation. They are seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information. Residents in the area are urged to review any surveillance footage from the time of the incident and report any suspicious activity they may have witnessed but have not yet reported to the police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Puyallup Police Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here



Gunshots fired at Pierce Transit bus in Puyallup; Suspects at large