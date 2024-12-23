Two people have serious injuries after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Puyallup Sunday.

Puyallup police responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in the 1300 block of 12th Avenue NW. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle had struck an 18-year-old female and a 2-year-old female, both residents of unincorporated Puyallup.

The victims were taken to Tacoma area hospitals, where they are being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Puyallup resident, exhibited signs of narcotic impairment. He had two children in the vehicle at the time of the incident, neither of whom were injured.

The Major Collision Response Team (MCRT) was called in to assist with the investigation. The driver was processed for driving under the influence (DUI) and subsequently booked into the Pierce County Jail. He faces charges including two counts of vehicular assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and driving without a license.

The Puyallup Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Captain Wayne Blackard can be contacted at (253) 256-7208 or via email at wblackard@puyallupwa.gov

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of impaired driving and the severe consequences it can have on innocent lives. The community is reminded to stay vigilant and report any suspicious or dangerous driving behavior to local authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contributing: KIRO 7

