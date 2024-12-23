Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Two injured after being hit by vehicle in Puyallup

Dec 23, 2024, 11:51 AM

officer involved shooting...

Puyallup Police (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two people have serious injuries after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Puyallup Sunday.

Puyallup police responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in the 1300 block of 12th Avenue NW. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle had struck an 18-year-old female and a 2-year-old female, both residents of unincorporated Puyallup.

MyNorthwest News: Gunshots fired at Pierce Transit bus in Puyallup; Suspects at large

The victims were taken to Tacoma area hospitals, where they are being treated for serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Puyallup resident, exhibited signs of narcotic impairment. He had two children in the vehicle at the time of the incident, neither of whom were injured.

The Major Collision Response Team (MCRT) was called in to assist with the investigation. The driver was processed for driving under the influence (DUI) and subsequently booked into the Pierce County Jail. He faces charges including two counts of vehicular assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and driving without a license.

Crime blotter: Vandalism incident involving truck closes key area of Leavenworth

The Puyallup Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Captain Wayne Blackard can be contacted at (253) 256-7208 or via email at wblackard@puyallupwa.gov

This tragic incident highlights the dangers of impaired driving and the severe consequences it can have on innocent lives. The community is reminded to stay vigilant and report any suspicious or dangerous driving behavior to local authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

officer involved shooting...

Bill Kaczaraba

Two injured after being hit by vehicle in Puyallup

Two people have serious injuries after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Puyallup Sunday, police said in a news release.

5 seconds ago

seattle measurable rain...

Ted Buehner

Mild weather for the holidays; Good for travel, bad for odds of a White Christmas

The weather will stay mild through the week with rain at times, allowing reasonable travel on the roads, says meteorologist Ted Buehner.

34 minutes ago

Image: The city of Leavenworth announced Sunday the lawn area of Front Street Park is closed due to...

Steve Coogan

Vandalism incident involving truck closes key area of Leavenworth

The city of Leavenworth announced the lawn area of Front Street Park is closed due to a vandalism incident that recently occurred.

1 hour ago

Bullet holes seen on Pierce County Transit Bus. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gunshots fired at Pierce Transit bus in Puyallup; Suspects at large

Puyallup Police responded to reports of gunshots fired at a Pierce Transit bus Sunday, according to 911 callers.

1 hour ago

FILE - Matt Gaetz speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference. (AP Photo/Alex Brando...

FARNOUSH AMIRI AND LISA MASCARO, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Matt Gaetz accused of ‘regularly’ paying for sex, including with 17-year-old girl

The House Ethics Committee on Monday accused Matt Gaetz of “regularly” paying for sex, including with a 17-year-old girl.

2 hours ago

FILE - Alaska Airlines planes are shown parked at gates with Mount Rainier in the background at Sea...

Bill Kaczaraba

Alaska Airlines resolves passenger disruption; Authorities alerted

A disruptive passenger on Alaska Airlines Flight 323 landing in Seattle, prompted a significant response on Sunday evening.

3 hours ago

Two injured after being hit by vehicle in Puyallup