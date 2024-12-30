Close
Buehner: The rain is here, the snow is coming, El Niño has the regional weather humming

Dec 30, 2024, 5:00 AM

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

As 2024 comes to an end, it seems a look back at the year in weather seems appropriate. It had its ups and downs, punctuated by the first significant more widespread wind storm since December 2006. Overall, it was a pleasant summer, yet it was dry in many locations leading to drought conditions. El Niño started the year with a poor mountain snowpack and transitioned to La Niña to finish the calendar and a healthy start to mountain snow.

As we head into the New Year, here is a poetic look back at the weather experienced in 2024.

The rollercoaster weather in 2024
Offered a year that was no bore

El Niño kicked off the year
Had snow fans really sneer

And lo and behold
The mountain snowpack was low

El Niño had some clout
It led to a drought

Dry conditions were much maligned
SeaTac finished 7 inches behind

At least nasty wildfire smoke
Stayed away, we did not choke

SeaTac in July reached 98
That heat took the cake

Happy New Year!

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X.

