Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST HISTORY

Historic Merchant’s Café in Seattle reportedly is closing in days

Dec 28, 2024, 9:12 AM | Updated: 10:09 am

Image: Merchant's Café in Seattle is reportedly facing closure; the restaurant, on Yesler Way at t...

Merchant's Café in Seattle is reportedly facing closure; the restaurant, on Yesler Way at the foot of James Street, is believed to be the oldest in the city. (Photo: Feliks Banel, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Feliks Banel, KIRO Newsradio)

Feliks Banel's Profile Picture

BY FELIKS BANEL


Local historian

Merchant’s Café in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood is reportedly closing on New Year’s Eve, according to information the history group Vanishing Seattle posted late Friday on Facebook.

The building, at 109 Yesler Way, dates to around 1890 – after the Great Seattle Fire – and is believed to be the longest continuously operated restaurant and watering hole in the city. What remains unclear is whether the building itself is threatened, or if another operator might take over the space and resume similar operations.

Merchant’s Café is saturated with Seattle history. It was in that same spot, in an earlier structure which stood on the site, where the one and only photograph of Chief Seattle was created by Edward Sammis in 1865.

Stories of what has taken place inside the current three-story building over the past 130 years are a big part of its charm, and play a significant role in how current operator Darcy Hanson promotes the restaurant and bar, as well as the rooms for rent upstairs. Those upstairs rooms reportedly housed sex workers for decades in the late-19th and early-20th centuries.

“A lot of stuff in here is original,” Hanson told KIRO Newsradio on a tour of the second floor in January. Hanson pointed out dull brass hardware attached to the side of the door frame which still opens and closes the transom window above the door.

“It’s original, a lot of this, in all these apartments,” Hanson said.

While the structure is not designated as an official City of Seattle landmark, it is located within the Pioneer Square Preservation District, which offers some regulatory protection should the building’s owner seek to make significant changes, up to and including demolition.

Merchant Café’s historic significance is well documented by the City of Seattle. However, as recent decisions by the City of Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board about Memorial Stadium and by the City of Seattle Department of Construction & Inspections about the old Mama’s Mexican Kitchen have shown, historic significance in Seattle often results in only a readily dispatched minor regulatory nuisance for a building’s owner, and what amounts to a performative delay in demolition proceedings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Feliks Banel has served as KIRO Newsradio’s Resident Historian since 2015, and was originally hired by the radio station in 1991. Read more from Feliks here; subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here; and subscribe to Feliks’ Unsolved Histories podcast here. Feliks frequently posts about Northwest history on his Facebook page; follow him there for previews and updates. If you have a story idea or a question about Northwest history, please email Feliks.

MyNorthwest History

Image: Merchant's Café in Seattle is reportedly facing closure; the restaurant, on Yesler Way at t...

Feliks Banel

Historic Merchant’s Café in Seattle reportedly is closing in days

Merchant’s Café in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood is reportedly closing on New Year's Eve, according to a report.

3 hours ago

Sears opened at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Wash. in 1994 in the old Frederick & Nelson department...

Feliks Banel

All Over the Map: Final hours for the last Sears in Washington

It wasn’t so long ago that the name “Sears” was synonymous with American retail and with holiday shopping in particular.

15 days ago

Image: The lodge at Camp Long in West Seattle dates to the early 1940s; it was struck by an arsonis...

Feliks Banel

Seattle Parks expects to restore historic Camp Long lodge, but questions remain

The historic lodge at Camp Long in West Seattle was badly damaged in a fire in November and the cost to repair it has yet to be determined.

17 days ago

Photo: The Seattle Times building can be seen in Seattle....

Feliks Banel

Banel: Seattleites looked to Patrick MacDonald for musical cues for decades

Retired Seattle Times' music writer and critic Patrick MacDonald has died, according to a tribute written in the publication he worked for.

17 days ago

Image: Jim Hudson, whose letter was read on the 1950 "Magic Radio Santa" program, shared these phot...

Feliks Banel

Lost and now found: 70 years of family history, thanks to Centralia’s ‘Magic Radio Santa’

Jim Hudson of Tumwater didn’t tune into KIRO Radio’s story on the "Magic Radio Santa" in December 2018, but he heard it last week.

17 days ago

Pearl Harbor...

KIRO Newsradio staff

Listening back to KIRO Newsradio’s Pearl Harbor coverage 83 years later

KIRO Radio resident historian Feliks Banel joins Seattle’s Morning News host Dave Ross for a conversation about Pearl Harbor history.

21 days ago

Historic Merchant’s Café in Seattle reportedly is closing in days