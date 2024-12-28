(Photos courtesy of the Washington State Patrol and the Olympia Police Department)

Authorities arrested a man in Portland, Oregon, Saturday after he was accused of abducting his two children in the Olympia area. Police issued an Amber Alert after the young children were taken during a visit earlier in the day.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) issued the alert for the two small children, ages 4 and 1.

Andrew Womack-Eady, the children’s father, was arrested after the Amber Alert was issued. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported making the arrest just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Olympia Police Department (OPD) reported in a post on X at 2:40 p.m. that Womack-Eady was spotted in the Vancouver/Portland area. At 3:13 p.m., the OPD published another X post saying that the PPB had arrested the suspect.

Police say the vehicle Womack-Eady stole — a 2007 white Ford Crown Victoria — was taken from a minister the suspect was working with in the Shelton area.

According to the OPD, Womack-Eady drove away from the Capitol Mall in Thurston County Saturday with the children. Police say Womack-Eady took the children during a monitored visit.

From there, the WSP activated the Amber Alert on behalf of the (OPD).

The suspect was supposed to have checked in with authorities 30 minutes into his visit, but failed to make the phone call.

Womack-Eady had not been seen since 10 a.m. Saturday before the alert was issued. He was last seen in the area of Black Lake Boulevard before his arrest.

