Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

What’s open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Washington?

Dec 30, 2024, 8:00 AM

Image:The Safeway logo is displayed at one of the Shoreline stores on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Ph...

The Safeway logo is displayed at one of the Shoreline stores on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

It’s time to say goodbye to the holiday season and the year 2024 as New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) and New Year’s Day 2025 (Wednesday) are rapidly approaching. As people plan their final parties and get-togethers of the year, it’ll be vital to know what’s open and what’s closed when shopping.

The crowds seen at stores and malls from Christmas shopping have largely disappeared. But for those people who need to go out, keep in mind that you could encounter a large number of fellow shoppers also looking to get those last-minute supplies for their New Year’s Eve party. Whether it’s a forgotten accessory to complete an outfit, food for a feast, treats like hot chocolate or cider or other assorted beverages, people will still be out as the holiday season wraps up.

As The Associated Press (AP) explained previously, while a handful of major chains operate normally on the final day of the year, many others close early on New Year’s Eve. It’s also worth noting that some chains will be closed on New Year’s Day.

But operations can also vary by location. So, when in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for your neighborhood spots online.

Is the local bank in Washington open?

U.S. stock markets and banks across the U.S. will be open on New Year’s Eve.

However, they will be closed on New Year’s Day Wednesday as it is a Federal Reserve banking holiday. Online banking services and ATMs will be available as usual, however.

The stock market also will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Will government offices be open?

Government offices and courts are open on New Year’s Eve. However, many are expected to close early. So, it is recommended people who need to visit those offices call ahead to make sure they’re open. Those offices will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Most schools are in the middle of their Christmas or winter breaks and won’t be open on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Public libraries also will be open on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Will New Year’s Eve be loud or quiet? What are the top 2025 resolutions? AP-NORC poll has answers

Will mail and packages be delivered?

Mail and packages will be delivered on New Year’s Eve. In addition, post offices will be open.

New Year’s Day is a holiday for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), so it won’t be picking up or delivering mail. Post offices also will be closed.

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service on New Year’s Day. But UPS Express Critical service is available. Users should check their local UPS store hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, as many area locations will be closed.

Most FedEx services will also be closed, though FedEx Custom Critical will be open for crucial shipments.

Will I get my Amazon package on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

Amazon warehouses are open and deliveries will be made on New Year’s Eve. However, some warehouses may elect to close early that day.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed to MyNorthwest Monday warehouses will be closed and deliveries will not be made on New Year’s Day. As part of that, it’s also worth noting same-day delivery isn’t available on New Year’s Day, Amazon states on its website.

Articles published on the websites of ShipScience and ParcelPath, companies that focus on the shipping industry, explain Amazon warehouses are closed most major holidays.

Is Costco open?

Costco will be open on New Year’s Eve. In 2023, the company’s clubs were open until 5 p.m., which would be an earlier closing time than usual on a Tuesday.

But Costco will be closed on New Year’s Day as it is one of the seven holidays when the chain closes its U.S. warehouses. Locations also were closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Is Target open?

Target will be open on New Year’s Eve. Stores in the Puget Sound area will be open until 9 p.m., which means the stores will close earlier than usual.

The chain will be open on New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours.

Is Walmart open?

Walmart stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and operate with regular business hours.

The chain will be open on New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours.

Are Kroger stores open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

Most of the grocery chain’s stores and fuel centers will be open on New Year’s Eve, according to a note on the company website. In addition, pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The chain’s stores will be open on New Year’s Day as well. But hours will vary.

Patrons can check their local store’s hours here.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 117 stores in the state of Washington. That includes 59 Fred Meyer locations and 55 Quality Food Center (QFC) stores.

Are Safeway and Albertsons stores open?

Safeway stores will be open on New Year’s Eve. An online search of the chain’s website by MyNorthwest editors indicates locations in Western Washington will be open regular business hours.

The online search also showed Safeway stores in Western Washington will be open regular business hours on New Year’s Day.

Albertsons stores will be open on New Year’s Eve. An online search of the chain’s website by MyNorthwest editors indicates the few locations in Western Washington still remaining will be open regular business hours.

The online search also Albertsons stores in Western Washington will be open regular hours on New Year’s Day.

The pharmacy hours at all locations are expect to vary and many will be closed.

There are 186 Safeway stores in the state of Washington. Head here to see your local Safeway hours.

There are 14 Albertsons locations in Washington. Visit here to see where those stores are located and their hours.

Is Whole Foods open?

The Puget Sound area Whole Foods locations will be open on New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., a spokesperson confirmed to MyNorthwest.

The chain’s stores will be open on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m.-8 p.m, the spokesperson also stated.

Head here to see where your local store is located.

Is Trader Joe’s open?

Overall, hours will vary. The Puget Sound area Whole Foods locations will be open on New Year’s Eve until 5 p.m, a spokesperson confirmed to MyNorthwest.

The chain’s stores will be closed on New Year’s Day, the spokesperson added.

To see your local store’s hours, click here.

Is Walgreens open?

The drug store chain’s stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours. But pharmacy hours can vary by location.

Head to the company’s store locator page to find your the location closest to you and if you live near one of the 24-hour stores.

Are Amazon Fresh stores open?

Amazon Fresh grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve. A spokesman confirmed to MyNorthwest the stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pickup and delivery also is available. The last window on the New Year’s Eve is expected to be 9-10 p.m.

The stores will be open on New Year’s Day from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pickup and delivery also is available. The last window on the New Year’s Day also is expected to be 9-10 p.m.

Head here to see where the four Amazon Fresh locations in Washington are located.

Are Sam’s Club locations open?

Sam’s Club locations will be open on New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m.

But the chain will be closed on New Year’s Day. Sam’s Club is closed for four holidays per year: Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Other stores and restaurants that will be open with different hours on New Year’s Eve

The following is a rundown of some of the nation’s largest chains that are open on New Year’s Eve, but likely with different and limited hours.

Note that hours vary. Shoppers are encouraged to check ahead of time before visiting their nearest location:

  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bass Pro Shop
  • Best Buy
  • Chipotle
  • CVS
  • Grocery Outlet
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Nordstrom
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Panera Bread
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Staples
  • Starbucks
  • TJ Maxx

Stores and restaurants that are closed on New Year’s Day

While patrons are encouraged to check call or check online ahead before making any trips out, most chains will be open on New Year’s Day in some capacity.

That said, HomeGoods, Marshalls, food chain Panda Express and TJ Maxx will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Lifestyle

Image:The Safeway logo is displayed at one of the Shoreline stores on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Ph...

Steve Coogan

What’s open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Washington?

It's time to say goodbye to the year 2024 as New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2025 are rapidly approaching. See what's open those days.

2 hours ago

FILE - A general view outside St. Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, D.C., during President John F....

Associated Press

How American presidents have planned their own funerals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jimmy Carter’s memorial journey will end at his house in the tiny town of Plains, Georgia, where he grew up on a peanut farm. That is where his wife, Rosalynn, was laid to rest last year in a burial plot that they chose years ago. But before Carter reaches his humble final […]

6 hours ago

This combination image shows signage of Chipotle restaurant Feb. 8, 2016, Walmart store, in Walpole...

Associated Press

Value-seekers drove 2024’s retail trends and dead ends

Value was in vogue in 2024. Shoppers and restaurant patrons in the U.S. were choosy about where and how to spend their money as they wrestled with high housing and food prices. Well-heeled customers traded down to Walmart and Aldi. Diners opted for fast food or home cooking instead of sit-down restaurants. Department stores struggled […]

6 hours ago

Image: From left, Shane Peck, Donn Bennett's assistant, Andy Emery, the drum department manager at ...

Steve Coogan

Jake and Spike: Drum sets stolen from Poison band member worth $100K recovered

Five drum sets belonging to Rikki Rockett, drummer of the rock band Poison, that were worth about $100,000 were stolen and recovered.

2 days ago

Associated Press

Trailblazing model Dayle Haddon dies from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) — Dayle Haddon, an actor, activist and trailblazing former “Sports Illustrated” model who pushed back against age discrimination by reentering the industry as a widow, has died in a Pennsylvania home from what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities in Bucks County found Haddon, 76, dead in a second-floor bedroom […]

2 days ago

(AP Illustration / Peter Hamlin)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Will New Year’s Eve be loud or quiet? What are the top 2025 resolutions? AP-NORC poll has answers

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re planning on ringing in the new year quietly at home, you’re not alone. A majority of U.S adults intend to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. “As I’ve gotten older over the last few years, […]

2 days ago

What’s open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Washington?