It’s time to say goodbye to the holiday season and the year 2024 as New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) and New Year’s Day 2025 (Wednesday) are rapidly approaching. As people plan their final parties and get-togethers of the year, it’ll be vital to know what’s open and what’s closed when shopping.

The crowds seen at stores and malls from Christmas shopping have largely disappeared. But for those people who need to go out, keep in mind that you could encounter a large number of fellow shoppers also looking to get those last-minute supplies for their New Year’s Eve party. Whether it’s a forgotten accessory to complete an outfit, food for a feast, treats like hot chocolate or cider or other assorted beverages, people will still be out as the holiday season wraps up.

As The Associated Press (AP) explained previously, while a handful of major chains operate normally on the final day of the year, many others close early on New Year’s Eve. It’s also worth noting that some chains will be closed on New Year’s Day.

But operations can also vary by location. So, when in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for your neighborhood spots online.

Is the local bank in Washington open?

U.S. stock markets and banks across the U.S. will be open on New Year’s Eve.

However, they will be closed on New Year’s Day Wednesday as it is a Federal Reserve banking holiday. Online banking services and ATMs will be available as usual, however.

The stock market also will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Will government offices be open?

Government offices and courts are open on New Year’s Eve. However, many are expected to close early. So, it is recommended people who need to visit those offices call ahead to make sure they’re open. Those offices will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Most schools are in the middle of their Christmas or winter breaks and won’t be open on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Public libraries also will be open on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Will New Year’s Eve be loud or quiet? What are the top 2025 resolutions? AP-NORC poll has answers

Will mail and packages be delivered?

Mail and packages will be delivered on New Year’s Eve. In addition, post offices will be open.

New Year’s Day is a holiday for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), so it won’t be picking up or delivering mail. Post offices also will be closed.

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service on New Year’s Day. But UPS Express Critical service is available. Users should check their local UPS store hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, as many area locations will be closed.

Most FedEx services will also be closed, though FedEx Custom Critical will be open for crucial shipments.

Will I get my Amazon package on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

Amazon warehouses are open and deliveries will be made on New Year’s Eve. However, some warehouses may elect to close early that day.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed to MyNorthwest Monday warehouses will be closed and deliveries will not be made on New Year’s Day. As part of that, it’s also worth noting same-day delivery isn’t available on New Year’s Day, Amazon states on its website.

Articles published on the websites of ShipScience and ParcelPath, companies that focus on the shipping industry, explain Amazon warehouses are closed most major holidays.

Is Costco open?

Costco will be open on New Year’s Eve. In 2023, the company’s clubs were open until 5 p.m., which would be an earlier closing time than usual on a Tuesday.

But Costco will be closed on New Year’s Day as it is one of the seven holidays when the chain closes its U.S. warehouses. Locations also were closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Is Target open?

Target will be open on New Year’s Eve. Stores in the Puget Sound area will be open until 9 p.m., which means the stores will close earlier than usual.

The chain will be open on New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours.

Is Walmart open?

Walmart stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and operate with regular business hours.

The chain will be open on New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours.

Are Kroger stores open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?

Most of the grocery chain’s stores and fuel centers will be open on New Year’s Eve, according to a note on the company website. In addition, pharmacies will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The chain’s stores will be open on New Year’s Day as well. But hours will vary.

Patrons can check their local store’s hours here.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 117 stores in the state of Washington. That includes 59 Fred Meyer locations and 55 Quality Food Center (QFC) stores.

Are Safeway and Albertsons stores open?

Safeway stores will be open on New Year’s Eve. An online search of the chain’s website by MyNorthwest editors indicates locations in Western Washington will be open regular business hours.

The online search also showed Safeway stores in Western Washington will be open regular business hours on New Year’s Day.

Albertsons stores will be open on New Year’s Eve. An online search of the chain’s website by MyNorthwest editors indicates the few locations in Western Washington still remaining will be open regular business hours.

The online search also Albertsons stores in Western Washington will be open regular hours on New Year’s Day.

The pharmacy hours at all locations are expect to vary and many will be closed.

There are 186 Safeway stores in the state of Washington. Head here to see your local Safeway hours.

There are 14 Albertsons locations in Washington. Visit here to see where those stores are located and their hours.

Is Whole Foods open?

The Puget Sound area Whole Foods locations will be open on New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., a spokesperson confirmed to MyNorthwest.

The chain’s stores will be open on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m.-8 p.m, the spokesperson also stated.

Head here to see where your local store is located.

Is Trader Joe’s open?

Overall, hours will vary. The Puget Sound area Whole Foods locations will be open on New Year’s Eve until 5 p.m, a spokesperson confirmed to MyNorthwest.

The chain’s stores will be closed on New Year’s Day, the spokesperson added.

To see your local store’s hours, click here.

Is Walgreens open?

The drug store chain’s stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and operate with regular business hours. But pharmacy hours can vary by location.

Head to the company’s store locator page to find your the location closest to you and if you live near one of the 24-hour stores.

Are Amazon Fresh stores open?

Amazon Fresh grocery stores will be open on Christmas Eve. A spokesman confirmed to MyNorthwest the stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pickup and delivery also is available. The last window on the New Year’s Eve is expected to be 9-10 p.m.

The stores will be open on New Year’s Day from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pickup and delivery also is available. The last window on the New Year’s Day also is expected to be 9-10 p.m.

Head here to see where the four Amazon Fresh locations in Washington are located.

Are Sam’s Club locations open?

Sam’s Club locations will be open on New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m.

But the chain will be closed on New Year’s Day. Sam’s Club is closed for four holidays per year: Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Other stores and restaurants that will be open with different hours on New Year’s Eve

The following is a rundown of some of the nation’s largest chains that are open on New Year’s Eve, but likely with different and limited hours.

Note that hours vary. Shoppers are encouraged to check ahead of time before visiting their nearest location:

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shop

Best Buy

Chipotle

CVS

Grocery Outlet

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Nordstrom

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Panera Bread

Petco

PetSmart

Staples

Starbucks

TJ Maxx

Stores and restaurants that are closed on New Year’s Day

While patrons are encouraged to check call or check online ahead before making any trips out, most chains will be open on New Year’s Day in some capacity.

That said, HomeGoods, Marshalls, food chain Panda Express and TJ Maxx will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Contributing: The Associated Press