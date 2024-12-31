Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Busy intersection shut down as SPD investigates fatal shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill

Dec 31, 2024, 6:09 AM | Updated: 8:13 am

capitol hill shooting...

SPD officers and homicide detectives arrive at a crime scene in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (Photo: Eric Muñoz, SPD)

(Photo: Eric Muñoz, SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Broadway and E. Pike Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The intersection has been shut down and, according to SPD, a 29-year-old was killed at the scene. Homicide detectives have since joined the crime scene, finding multiple gunshot wounds on the victim’s body.

More WA crime: Pierce County deputies investigating homicide, suspect in custody

“They did not mention anything about a suspect being caught at this point,” KIRO 7 reporter Brooke Griffin said at the scene. “The coroner has arrived on scene. There is a body laying there, back behind that car, just on the sidewalk off of the street here.”

According to KOMO News, a 76 gas station clerk witnessed a group of people gather near the intersection near the time of the Capitol Hill shooting. When shots were fired, he ducked for cover, lying down on the floor inside the store.

There is no suspect attached to the crime, as of this reporting, and no arrests have been made at this time. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation by SPD homicide detectives.

More WA news: SR 9 blocked in both directions following multi-fatal car crash

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here

Crime Blotter

capitol hill shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Busy intersection shut down as SPD investigates fatal shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

5 hours ago

Photo: Pierce County deputies are investigating a homicide....

Julia Dallas

Pierce County deputies investigating homicide, suspect in custody

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is currently investigating a homicide, it wrote on X Friday at 5:24 p.m.

17 hours ago

An unprovoked attacked happened in downtown Seattle on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, ...

Bill Kaczaraba

Police: Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in downtown Seattle

A 22-year-old man was stabbed in an attack Sunday evening in downtown Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Blotter.

24 hours ago

Police lights...

Frank Sumrall

Man found dead after alleged ‘violent mental health breakdown,’ husband arrested

A 47-year-old man was arrested for manslaughter after a domestic violence call was made in Edmonds early Sunday morning.

1 day ago

seattle dog killed...

Frank Sumrall

SPD investigating incident where local resident’s dog was shot, killed at Seattle cemetery

A Seattle woman is working with the SPD and is seeking justice after she claimed her dog was shot and killed at a cemetery in December.

1 day ago

Andrew Womack-Eady has been accused of abducting his two children. He was arrested on Saturday, Dec...

Tom Brock

Child abduction suspect arrested in Portland after police issue Amber Alert

A man was arrested in Oregon Saturday after he was accused of abducting his two children from the Olympia area. An Amber Alert was issued.

3 days ago

Busy intersection shut down as SPD investigates fatal shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill