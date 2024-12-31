The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Broadway and E. Pike Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The intersection has been shut down and, according to SPD, a 29-year-old was killed at the scene. Homicide detectives have since joined the crime scene, finding multiple gunshot wounds on the victim’s body.

More WA crime: Pierce County deputies investigating homicide, suspect in custody

“They did not mention anything about a suspect being caught at this point,” KIRO 7 reporter Brooke Griffin said at the scene. “The coroner has arrived on scene. There is a body laying there, back behind that car, just on the sidewalk off of the street here.”

According to KOMO News, a 76 gas station clerk witnessed a group of people gather near the intersection near the time of the Capitol Hill shooting. When shots were fired, he ducked for cover, lying down on the floor inside the store.

There is no suspect attached to the crime, as of this reporting, and no arrests have been made at this time. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation by SPD homicide detectives.

More WA news: SR 9 blocked in both directions following multi-fatal car crash

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here