Dec 31, 2024, 7:41 AM | Updated: 7:42 am
(Photo: Getty Images)
New Year’s is often a time when we make resolutions for self-improvement. Many studies show that those resolutions are abandoned by mid-January.
So we wanted to know what new, fun thing are you planning to do in the New Year?
There are three rules?
- You’ve never done this “fun thing” before?
- Why do you want to do this “fun thing?”
- Is it a one-and-done or do you want this “fun thing” to be a regular part of your life?
Send about 100 words to me at bkaczaraba@bonneville.com and I may include your comments in a story that will be published on New Year’s Day at noon.
By sending me a note, you are giving us permission to use your words and edit your contribution.
Happy New Year!
Bill Kaczaraba
Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.