Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

What new, fun thing are you going to do in the New Year? Let us know.

Dec 31, 2024, 7:41 AM | Updated: 7:42 am

Pickleball has soared in popularily over the past decade. Could it be one of the new, fun things yo...

Pickleball has soared in popularily over the past decade. Could it be one of the new, fun things you want to do in the New Year? (Photo: Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

New Year’s is often a time when we make resolutions for self-improvement. Many studies show that those resolutions are abandoned by mid-January.

So we wanted to know what new, fun thing are you planning to do in the New Year?

There are three rules?

  1. You’ve never done this “fun thing” before?
  2. Why do you want to do this “fun thing?”
  3. Is it a one-and-done or do you want this “fun thing” to be a regular part of your life?

Send about 100 words to me at bkaczaraba@bonneville.com and I may include your comments in a story that will be published on New Year’s Day at noon.

By sending me a note, you are giving us permission to use your words and edit your contribution.

Happy New Year!

Bill Kaczaraba

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

 

 

 

Lifestyle

Crystal Mountain ski resort...

Matt Markovich

Sticker shock on the slopes: How smaller ski resorts offer some of the best deals

The 2024–2025 ski season has ushered in unprecedented lift ticket prices across major U.S. resorts, with some daily rates surpassing $300.

59 minutes ago

Sour pickles sit in a bucket of brine at a stall at Picklesburgh, Pittsburgh, Pa., Thursday, July 1...

Associated Press

The dill of a lifetime? In a nation that’s enduring its own sour patch, the pickle dominated 2024

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (AP) — When did we know for sure? Was it April, when Nature Made introduced its pickle-flavored gummy vitamins? Was it November, when Petco’s “Pickle Mania” promotion offered 26 different pickle-themed toys for dogs and cats? Maybe it was the December day that a food scholar was heard to utter, “Everyone can kind […]

2 hours ago

Pickleball has soared in popularily over the past decade. Could it be one of the new, fun things yo...

Bill Kaczaraba

What new, fun thing are you going to do in the New Year? Let us know.

So we wanted to know what new, fun thing are you planning to do in the New Year?

3 hours ago

New Year's Eve preparations are underway in Times Square in New York, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Ph...

Associated Press

Times Square ball takes final test for New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — The crystal-covered ball that descends down a pole in Times Square to ring in the new year was taken for a test run Monday, as New York City officials laid out their plans for the iconic New Year’s Eve event. Officials flipped a switch to light up the dazzling geodesic sphere […]

20 hours ago

FILE - A specialist studies monitors on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor in New York on No...

Associated Press

3 must-knows about employee stock options

Forms of compensation like r estricted stock units  and performance shares—whereby executives receive a batch of stock from their companies after meeting a performance target — have some key advantages relative to employee stock options. They’re more straightforward than stock options, and the associated taxes are less complex and often better aligned with gains. That […]

1 day ago

Image:The Safeway logo is displayed at one of the Shoreline stores on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Ph...

Steve Coogan

What’s open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Washington?

It's time to say goodbye to the year 2024 as New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2025 are rapidly approaching. See what's open those days.

1 day ago

What new, fun thing are you going to do in the New Year? Let us know.