New Year’s is often a time when we make resolutions for self-improvement. Many studies show that those resolutions are abandoned by mid-January.

So we wanted to know what new, fun thing are you planning to do in the New Year?

There are three rules?

You’ve never done this “fun thing” before? Why do you want to do this “fun thing?” Is it a one-and-done or do you want this “fun thing” to be a regular part of your life?

Send about 100 words to me at bkaczaraba@bonneville.com and I may include your comments in a story that will be published on New Year’s Day at noon.

By sending me a note, you are giving us permission to use your words and edit your contribution.

Happy New Year!

Bill Kaczaraba

