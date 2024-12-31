Close
LIFESTYLE

Spending New Year’s Eve in Seattle? We’ve got you covered

Dec 31, 2024, 12:08 PM | Updated: 1:19 pm

Photo: The City of Seattle had drones and fireworks during its New Year's Eve show on December 31, ...

The City of Seattle had drones and fireworks during its New Year's Eve show on December 31, 2023. (Photo: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Whether someone is spending their first New Year’s Eve in Seattle or their 20th, there is always something fun to do in the area. MyNorthwest has compiled a list of happenings to ring in the New Year!

The first and most iconic event is spending New Year’s Eve at the Space Needle.

“Watch as hundreds of drones take the sky leading up to the largest structurally-launched firework show in North America,” the Space Needle’s website states.

The spectacle takes off with light-only pre-shows that are 10 minutes each at 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. The live broadcast starts at 11:30 p.m. with the show starting at 11:53 p.m. and ending at 12:09 a.m.

Watching from inside? Fans can tune in to the live broadcast at 11:30 p.m. on KING 5 or listen live on HITS 106.1.

At the Seattle Center, Winterfest is going on starting at 10 p.m. with a dance party at International Fountain.

Related news: What’s open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Washington?

Another popular viewpoint to see the fireworks is from Kerry Park in Queen Anne or from Gas Works Park near Fremont, however, getting there early is essential as both parks fill up quickly.

To really kick off the celebration there is a New Year’s Eve Bar crawl starting at the Pine Box in Capitol Hill with check-in from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets and more details are available on Eventbrite’s website.

For dancing, the WAMU Theater is hosting a huge party with top DJs. Find out more on Together As One’s website. For other fun events, head to VICE nightclub in Capitol Hill or Xtadium in Pioneer Square. Kremwerk in Belltown is also celebrating, as is Monkey Loft in SODO — where the party goes from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is also a plethora of sophisticated events happening in Bellevue. Visit Bellevue’s website has all the details.

Those feeling lucky can hopefully start the new year with some extra cash at Snoqualmie Casino where it’s hosting New Year’s Eve Hot Seats starting at 9 p.m. and going until midnight.

As for getting home, King County is offering free rides so people can enjoy the fun safely. For more information, head to King County Metro’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

Spending New Year’s Eve in Seattle? We’ve got you covered