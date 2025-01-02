Close
Seattle police likely to bolster security measures following New Orleans terror attack

Jan 2, 2025, 8:23 AM

Photo: A Seattle Police Department patch is seen on an officer....

Seattle likely to increase security measures in wake of New Orleans attack. (Photo: KIRO 7)

(Photo: KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In the aftermath of the terror attack in New Orleans, Seattle police are likely enhancing their security protocols to prevent similar incidents. Retired Assistant Chief of Homeland Security for Seattle PD, Steve Hirjak, highlighted the critical role of quick police response and the importance of “fusion centers” in coordinating intelligence efforts.

“The officers’ immediate action in New Orleans likely saved several lives,” Hirjak said on KIRO Newsradio. “It’s inspiring to see such bravery in the face of danger. Their quick reaction was crucial in mitigating the impact of the attack.”

Hirjak explained that Seattle’s fusion center, located in the FBI building downtown, is essential for sharing intelligence between federal and local authorities. “One of the great things about the fusion centers is that they provide a direct conduit to all the other fusion centers and federal information, which can be shared with local authorities,” he told “Seattle’s Morning News.” “Having Seattle police embedded in the fusion center ensures instantaneous communication.”

National News: US Army veteran who killed 15 in New Orleans attack was inspired by Islamic State

In response to the New Orleans incident, Seattle police would activate their real-time crime center and police operations center to interface with the fusion center. This setup allows for rapid dissemination of information to patrol officers about potential events and vulnerable targets. “We’d stand up our intelligence personnel and get information out to patrol about potential events and vulnerable targets,” Hirjak said. “We’ve been briefed to watch out for lone actors in cars for about 15 years.”

Hirjak also addressed the ongoing debate about closing Pike Place Market to vehicular traffic, drawing parallels to Bourbon Street in New Orleans. “From a safety standpoint, blocking off the area makes sense due to the high pedestrian traffic,” he said. “It’s already hard to get a car through there, and it’s almost pointless. But there’s always a risk because you need removable blockades for service and delivery trucks.”

Jason Rantz: After New Orleans terrorist attack, Seattle should harden soft targets like Space Needle

He acknowledged the need for a balance to support local commerce and tourism. “It’s a delicate balance of protecting tourism and commerce while ensuring safety. We want to live a happy, productive life without living in fear and blocking everything off.”

As Seattle prepares to host World Cup soccer, Hirjak assured that the city has invested in military-grade vehicle stop barriers to enhance security. “These barriers can stop 30,000-pound trucks and can be positioned even on sidewalks,” he said. “This addresses vulnerabilities like those seen in New Orleans.”

Hirjak emphasized the importance of continuous evaluation and improvement of security measures. “Operation planners will examine things more closely and re-evaluate any weaknesses,” he said. “It’s crucial to learn from incidents like this and ensure we’re prepared for any potential threats.”

Seattle police continue to monitor the situation and adjust their plans to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. “We’re committed to keeping our city safe and will take all necessary measures to protect our community,” Hirjak concluded.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here.

