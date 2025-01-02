The end of 2024 and beginning of 2025 brought some bittersweet calf news as well as an exciting update for the community who follows Southern Resident killer whales, also known as orcas.

The Center for Whale Research (CWR) confirmed in a New Year’s Day Facebook post that an orca calf a female initially dubbed J61, birthed to J35, Tahlequah, died in recent days.

Going further, the research center confirmed J35 has been seen carrying the body of J61 with her. The CWR noted this behavior was seen previously by J35 in 2018 when she carried the body of her a previous calf that had died for more than two weeks — 17 days.

In a statement online, the CWR explained that while the death of any whale calf is significant, this one was called out as a detrimental loss.

“The death of J61 is particularly devastating, not just because she was a female, who could have one day potentially led her own matriline but also given the history of her mother J35 who has now lost two out of four documented calves – both of which were female,” the CWR statement reads.

As part of its coverage of this recent orca death, The Seattle Times noted Tahlequah carried her calf that lived only for about 30 minutes for more than 1,000 miles in 2018.

“Her loss grieved people around the region and world and changed the conversation about the southern resident orcas, igniting a new understanding of their close-knit family bonds, intelligence — and that they are struggling to survive,” the Times explained in its story.

J61 was Tahlequah’s fourth viable calf. Her two previous offspring that lived are J47 Notch and J57 Phoenix, who are both male.

There were concerns about orca whale calf J61

The CWR confirmed Tahlequah birthed the new calf in a Facebook post on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. But the Orca Conservancy noted in its own Facebook post on Christmas Eve that researchers voiced their concerns for its survival.

SR3 SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research is the agency that records body measurements of the whales. SR3 researchers, according to the Orca Conservancy, believe the calf was born prematurely and Tahlequah looked to be in subnormal body condition in October.

“Ideally, mothers need to be robust with ample fat storage to help with the demands of lactation,” the Orca Conservancy stated in its post.

Researchers with West Coast Fisheries Management and Marine Life Protection, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), spent time with the new calf and brought back distressing news.

“They observed the calf remaining underwater for extended amounts of time indicating nursing or attempts to nurse,” the Orca Conservancy wrote. “The calf had also been observed being pushed around on J35’s head and was not looking lively, which is a concern, but also added calf behavior is not fully understood. All of this serves as a reminder that in order for new calves, salmon stocks need to be recovered to levels that will help support population growth.”

The spokesperson ended the video by highlighting the importance of salmon and the fight to keep orcas from going extinct.

“I hope that this new baby inspires everyone and gives them hope to work for them and to fight for them because the southern residents show us time and time again that given the chance they will thrive and survive, so it’s up to us to give them that chance,” they said.

New calf dubbed J62 also spotted

The CWR wrote in its Jan. 1 statement on Facebook that it received reports on the evening of Dec. 30 that a new calf may be traveling with the J19 and J16 pods.

On Dec. 29, a crew got on the water with J pod and confirmed this new calf, designated J62, the CWR explained. The calf was amongst multiple females throughout their encounter, so more observations are needed to verify who the mother is.

The calf’s sex isn’t yet known but the team reports that the calf appeared physically and behaviorally normal, the CWR added.

Orca Network president speaks on salmon restoration

Co-founder and Board President of Orca Network Howard Garrett joined KIRO Newsradio in October to discuss what now appears to be a similar decline of orca calf L128.

“Basically, Chinook salmon, which have been their primary diet for eons, are now very scarce out there,” he explained. “So they’re relying on other fish, coho, chum salmon, sometimes sablefish, other fish, steelhead when they can find them, but those don’t have the caloric value that a nursing mother, a lactating mother, needs to have in order to feed the baby and maintain her own body health. So according to the best prevailing theories, they were not getting enough to eat, so that does not allow the baby to grow normally.”

The main reason the population hasn’t grown is a lack of wild salmon supplies, according to Garrett. He said there has been a lot of salmon restoration lately but the four lower Snake River dams are blocking valuable resources.

“That’s a 5,000 square mile wilderness area that is perfect Chinook spawning grounds and has been for thousands of years, but the access has been blocked by four dams on the Snake River and those are preventing the smolts, the little seven or eight-inch fish that have been growing for a year up in the wilderness, to be able to get down to the ocean,” he said. “So that cuts off the supply of probably half of the normal, historical, supply of fish for the whales.”

The SeaDoc Society’s website offers recommendations that people can do in their everyday lives to help protect salmon, such as choosing safer cleaning products, throwing away dog poop, washing cars at a carwash instead of driveways, taking public transportation and more.

And while Garrett said removing salmon from your diet is a “wonderful symbolic gesture,” it’s not a big factor.

Other negative impacts on the reproduction process and health of newborns, according to Garrett, are bioaccumulation of organic chlorine pollutants, flame retardants and PCBs (“a group of man-made organic chemicals consisting of carbon, hydrogen and chlorine atoms,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency).

