Voters across the country strongly rebuked the gender extremism from Democrats during the 2024 election, delivering Republicans total control of the White House and Congress. But Washington Democrats didn’t care that their agenda had been rejected so decisively. In Washington, Democrats are pushing a bill codifying gender extremism, pretending that children can have multiple genders or none at all. This comes with significant implications.

Senate Bill 5123 claims to “promote inclusivity in public schools.” It does no such thing. Instead, it redefines gender identity in Washington law, opening the door to radical changes in how anti-discrimination laws are enforced at public schools. The bill dangerously elevates “gender identity” over biological reality, suggesting individuals can exist outside of the immutable categories of male and female — or even occupy both simultaneously, or neither at all. This is not just progressive posturing; it’s a legislative assault on common sense and biology.

By codifying this ideology into law, Democrats aren’t just affirming a fringe belief — they’re mandating that every Washingtonian participate in and accept the consequences of it. Under this new framework, individuals could demand access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams based on their self-declared gender identity, regardless of either biological reality or decisions made by school districts. And anyone who questions or refuses to comply risks being criminally accused of discrimination.

What does this law mean for public school bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams

The bill, pre-filed by Washington State Senator Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Tacoma), defines gender identity as “a person’s internal sense of being male, female, both, neither, or in-between, independent of how it is expressed or perceived by others.” Reality, however, relegates one’s gender to either male or female. A person cannot be both or neither. Pretending otherwise comes with significant implications that cannot easily be undone by a Superintendent of Public Instruction who wishes to adhere to basic gender realities.

Under this legislation, boys who claim to identify as girls could access female locker rooms or bathrooms. While Nobles and her Washington Democrat colleagues insist this is about inclusivity, they refuse to address the obvious potential for abuse. They also dismiss concerns from biological girls who prefer not to undress around or use bathrooms with boys. Thanks to Washington Democrats, the law effectively silences any objections from young girls, branding them as bigotry.

Parents raising concerns about their daughters sharing locker rooms with biological males will find themselves painted as intolerant, as usual. Girls forced to undress next to biological boys will have no legal recourse. The law prioritizes one group’s feelings over another group’s rights, erasing the boundaries that once protected privacy and safety.

An end to girls’ sports

The implications for girls’ sports are equally troubling.

By allowing anyone who identifies as female to compete in women’s athletics, the bill paves the way for the further erasure of women in sports. Biological males, regardless of their physical advantages, would dominate competitions, taking scholarships and opportunities meant for girls. This isn’t hypothetical — it’s already happening across the country.

Washington Democrats have decided that promoting radical gender ideology is more important than protecting the integrity of women’s sports. Ironically, this so-called “progress” comes at the expense of the very group feminism once sought to protect and empower.

Washington Democrats pushing sinister gender extremism bill

Perhaps the most sinister aspect of this bill is its implicit demand for ideological conformity around gender extremism.

By codifying these definitions into law, Washingtonians would be forced to affirm and accommodate beliefs they know to be fundamentally wrong. This goes far beyond respecting individuals — it coerces participation in an ideology that rejects biological reality.

School staff would face lawsuits for not accommodating gender pronoun preferences or failing to allow a boy on a girls’ team. Schools would be teaching children that gender is fluid and infinite, even when it contradicts parents’ values or basic scientific understanding.

Washington Democrats ignore the will of the people

In passing this bill, Washington Democrats would show how out of touch they’ve become. Voters didn’t get more blue in Washington. Yet the legislative priorities seem to imply otherwise. After the 2024 election, one might expect them to moderate their approach, but instead, they’ve doubled down on the very agenda voters rejected. This isn’t governance; it’s ideological warfare.

The uncontroversial truth is, there are two genders — male and female. Pretending otherwise doesn’t make it true, and forcing the public to embrace this delusion is not progress, certainly not for the girls who are most negatively impacted. It’s a dangerous experiment with real consequences for privacy, safety, and freedom. And this shouldn’t be dismissed by others because Washington schools already effectively use this definition to “protect” so-called transgender children. Every time the law is changed, this gender extremism becomes more deeply entrenched and institutionalized. Democrats are making it difficult to undo their radical beliefs should the legislature ever moderate.

Washingtonians deserve leaders who respect science, protect girls’ spaces and defend individual rights. This bill does none of that. Instead, it cements Washington as a playground for radical gender ideology, no matter the cost to its children.

