Tacoma father killed by son, investigators say; grandfather passes away mourning son’s death

A Tacoma father was shot and killed by his son, investigators said. Then, just hours after his death, the family told KIRO 7 that the victim’s father passed away while mourning his son’s death.

According to court documents, Vendell Henderson, 22, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of unlawfully possessing a gun in connection to his father’s death.

Investigators said they received a report of a shooting on 165th Street East in Spanaway on Monday.

Once Pierce County deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim’s body inside a house, investigators said.

“He got kids. He got grandkids who will never get to know him,” Kateri Whiteside, the victim’s sister, said.

Authorities arrested the suspect after finding him at a friend’s house on 42nd Avenue Court East.

After interviewing the victim’s mother and younger son, detectives said the father, Darryl Henderson, and his son, Vendell, had an argument about parenting advice.

Investigators said the suspect grabbed a gun and fired shots at his father.

Vendell had been diagnosed as schizophrenic and bipolar and used drugs earlier Monday morning, according to court documents.

Just hours after Darryl’s death, Whiteside said her father passed away in his sleep after mourning the loss of his son.

“He just couldn’t deal with it. He couldn’t deal with it. He went out there and saw everything and he couldn’t deal with it. He came home and died. Literally, he came home and died because he couldn’t deal with his son getting killed,” she said.

Loved ones described Darryl and his father as loving protectors.

“He (Darryl) loved his family and he was always trying to keep the family together. He always spoke about family. Always,” Sequan Mathis, the victim’s niece, said.

“I just want them to know I love them. I love them and I would give anything for them to be back here,” Whiteside added.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe to help the family during this difficult time.