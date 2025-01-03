Close
CRIME BLOTTER

VIDEO: Potential suspects captured on camera after 14-year-old killed on New Year’s Eve

Jan 3, 2025, 7:30 AM

Screenshot of Lynnwood Police video footage capturing two potential suspects running away from a fatal shooting. (Photo courtesy of LPD)

(Photo courtesy of LPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

New video footage released by the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) has revealed two potential suspects that might be involved in a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one teen and hurt another.

The video was taken around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night. In it, two suspects are seen running north on 68th Avenue West before crossing 196th Street Southwest.

More crime news: Auto theft down across Pierce County, reports sheriff’s department

Officers quickly arrived at the crime scene Dec. 31, finding a deceased 14-year-old male in the parking lot and another injured juvenile nearby. The injured juvenile was transported to a local hospital. As of this reporting, the injured victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

“Around eight o’clock, we heard loud noises and then several pops and then more loud noises,” a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous told KIRO 7. “And when we came out, we saw a man ran right over here.”

According to LPD, one suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black top, a white hat and white shoes while carrying an orange backpack. The second suspect can be seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt with printing on the back and front, a ski mask and white shoes.

More on Lynnwood: Lynnwood city property taxes to go up by a whopping 52%

Police are asking neighbors in the area to check personal surveillance video to see if they captured anything.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here

