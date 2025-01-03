VIDEO: Potential suspects captured on camera after 14-year-old killed on New Year’s Eve

New video footage released by the Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) has revealed two potential suspects that might be involved in a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one teen and hurt another.

The video was taken around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night. In it, two suspects are seen running north on 68th Avenue West before crossing 196th Street Southwest.

[THREAD] We are asking for your help to identify two suspects in the New Year’s Eve shooting near the 19700 block of 68th Ave West that killed one juvenile and injured another. pic.twitter.com/K56rvrq9zs — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) January 3, 2025

Officers quickly arrived at the crime scene Dec. 31, finding a deceased 14-year-old male in the parking lot and another injured juvenile nearby. The injured juvenile was transported to a local hospital. As of this reporting, the injured victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

“Around eight o’clock, we heard loud noises and then several pops and then more loud noises,” a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous told KIRO 7. “And when we came out, we saw a man ran right over here.”

According to LPD, one suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black top, a white hat and white shoes while carrying an orange backpack. The second suspect can be seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt with printing on the back and front, a ski mask and white shoes.

Police are asking neighbors in the area to check personal surveillance video to see if they captured anything.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Contributing: KIRO 7

