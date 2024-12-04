Lynnwood residents will see their property taxes go up by a staggering 52% next year. That will average $144 annually for homeowners in the city.

The city council voted 4-3 to raise the levy to $7.2 million for 2025. Lynnwood is aiming to address a budget shortfall exacerbated by the expiration of temporary COVID-19 relief funds and grants, according to the Lynnwood Times.

Mayor Christine Frizzell and her supporters on the council argued that the increase is necessary to maintain essential services, including funding for three dozen positions, many of which were previously supported by temporary grants.

Council President George Hurst, who voted against the increase, expressed concerns about the impact on residents and criticized the lack of proposed spending cuts. “We could have looked at some expenditure reductions, but that’s not what the mayor and her staff were proposing,” Hurst told KIRO 7.

“The #1 issue I hear from Lynnwood residents is that they want public safety funded. These positions directly honor that request from our residents,” Councilmember David Parshall explained.

The decision has sparked a heated debate. Some believe that unused funds from other departments could have mitigated the hike. However, supporters argue that the increase is a proactive measure to prevent future financial crises.

Lynnwood plans to conduct an efficiency study in 2025 to ensure that tax dollars are being used wisely.

To add to the problem, Washington is facing a projected budget gap of several billion dollars each year over the coming years.

