Off-duty cop flashes gun during road rage incident in Edmonds

An off-duty officer with the Edmonds Police Department (EPD) was arrested Monday after she was accused of pointing a gun at a driver in a road rage incident.

The police officer, Melinda Leen, has since been released from jail. She has yet to be officially charged, as of this reporting.

According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, the officer “flashed a pistol” at a driver near 196th St SW and 44th Ave W Monday after the victim allegedly cut her off while exiting Interstate 5 (I-5).

“On Dec. 2, I was made aware of the arrest of one of our officers, a three-year veteran of the department. We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with the investigation, which is being conducted by the Lynnwood Police Department,” EPD Chief Michelle Bennett said in a prepared statement obtained by KOMO News. “Our internal affairs investigation process has already begun, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave. We will not be releasing information related to the allegations, as those details are held by the Lynnwood Police Department as part of their investigation.”

KIRO 7 was in the courtroom as attorneys argued over her release.

“Given the nature of her employment, we’re concerned that she has the means with which to intimidate this victim,” one lawyer said, according to KIRO 7.

“Ms. Leen has no criminal experience whatsoever,” Leen’s defense team argued.

The judge granted her release because she is a member of the National Guard and needs to report to duty Wednesday. She’s been ordered to stay on the Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM) military base full-time and has lost her access to firearms.

