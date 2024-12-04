Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Off-duty cop flashes gun during road rage incident in Edmonds

Dec 4, 2024, 6:54 AM

road rage edmonds...

An Edmonds Police Department vehicle (Photo courtesy of Edmonds Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Edmonds Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An off-duty officer with the Edmonds Police Department (EPD) was arrested Monday after she was accused of pointing a gun at a driver in a road rage incident.

The police officer, Melinda Leen, has since been released from jail. She has yet to be officially charged, as of this reporting.

According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, the officer “flashed a pistol” at a driver near 196th St SW and 44th Ave W Monday after the victim allegedly cut her off while exiting Interstate 5 (I-5).

More crime in Edmonds: Elderly woman charged with hate crime in Edmonds after alleged attack at political rally

“On Dec. 2, I was made aware of the arrest of one of our officers, a three-year veteran of the department. We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with the investigation, which is being conducted by the Lynnwood Police Department,” EPD Chief Michelle Bennett said in a prepared statement obtained by KOMO News. “Our internal affairs investigation process has already begun, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave. We will not be releasing information related to the allegations, as those details are held by the Lynnwood Police Department as part of their investigation.”

KIRO 7 was in the courtroom as attorneys argued over her release.

“Given the nature of her employment, we’re concerned that she has the means with which to intimidate this victim,” one lawyer said, according to KIRO 7.

“Ms. Leen has no criminal experience whatsoever,” Leen’s defense team argued.

More local crime: No tampering from defense team found in case of Fall City mass shooting

The judge granted her release because she is a member of the National Guard and needs to report to duty Wednesday. She’s been ordered to stay on the Joint Base Lewis–McChord (JBLM) military base full-time and has lost her access to firearms.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

