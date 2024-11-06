Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Elderly woman charged with hate crime in Edmonds after alleged attack at political rally

Nov 6, 2024, 11:51 AM

edmonds hate crime...

An Edmonds Police Department vehicle responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of Edmonds Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Edmonds Police Department)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

An 82-year-old woman in Edmonds was arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime after police said she confronted two women during a political rally for a conservative candidate Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, a 55-year-old female victim told officers the suspect got in her face and commented on the victim’s attire and skin color before the suspect pushed the victim and punched her in the chin. When the second victim, a 66-year-old, stepped between the suspect and the first victim, police said the suspect punched her as well. Both victims suffered minor injuries.

More from the Crime Blotter: Shooting near house party in South Hill kills 1, injures 3

One of the victims, Gina Powell, who is Hispanic, told KTTH host Jason Rantz she and her friend attended the small rally to support Donald Trump when the incident occurred.

“She looked at my face and said, ‘I can’t believe you’re voting for a racist … how dare you, you should be ashamed of yourself,'” Powell told Rantz.

When officers arrived, they interviewed witnesses and the elderly suspect. They said the suspect told them she could not understand why people of color would support the candidate in question. Officers said the suspect attempted to push one officer while demonstrating how she acted. Police said the suspect claimed she approached the victims because of their race and their political beliefs.

“The constitution protects peaceful rallies in our community, and community members should never be met with violence while exercising those rights,” Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett said. “Our officers properly determined that this was more than just an assault and arrested the suspect for the appropriate charge.”

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of committing a hate crime under RCW 9A.36.080.

More from Luke Duecy: Washington grower of onions a target of federal probe over the cause of E. coli poisoning

“I’m disheartened that this violence has occurred in our community,” Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen said in response. “Elections are an important part of society, and freedom of expression is the foundation on which democracy is built. Community members peacefully showing political support should not be subject to hateful violence. I’m thankful there were no serious injuries, and the suspect was held accountable.”

“I didn’t think it would bug me this much, but I didn’t sleep last night,” Powell added. “I’m literally sick to my stomach.”

Luke Duecy is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio.

