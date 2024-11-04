Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Shooting near house party in South Hill kills 1, injures 3

Nov 4, 2024, 2:45 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

Pierce County deputies respond to vehicle in a ditch near Puyallup, following a South Hill shooting...

Pierce County deputies respond to vehicle in a ditch near Puyallup, following a South Hill shooting that left one dead and three injured. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a quadruple shooting near a house party on 58th Avenue near 152nd Street in South Hill. Investigators said multiple 911 calls started coming in just before 12:40 Sunday morning.

“They heard gunfire … heard people yelling and then a lot of vehicles leaving the area,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr. said. “We believe people attending or trying to attend that party were involved in this shooting.”

With Deputies en route, more 911 calls came in about a one-car crash on 66th Avenue, near where the party was held.

“It was a vehicle crashed into a ditch. When deputies got there, they found the sole occupant of the vehicle was outside of the vehicle on the ground. He had been shot and injured.” Moss said.

That 23-year-old man was conscious and breathing and was transported to a local hospital. He is currently in serious but stable condition.

Deputies process a crime scene on 152nd St. E., just outside of Puyallup, where a vehicle crashed after several people were shot. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)Deputies process a crime scene on 152nd St. E., just outside of Puyallup, where a vehicle crashed after several people were shot. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff’s Department)

At about the same time, three other young men showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

“A 23-year-old man later passed away at the hospital. The other two individuals that were also shot were two 19-year-old men. Both are expected to survive,” Moss said.

By the time deputies arrived, the gunman or gunmen were gone. Investigators said they have no suspect information and no vehicle description. Investigators are seeking help from the public as they work to identify possible suspects.

“We’re looking for any suspicious surveillance footage that anyone might have of people walking around or a couple of vehicles, or the shooting on video, that would be helpful for our detectives,” Moss said.

He explained this latest shooting is part of a disturbing trend in western Washington involving young people and gun violence.

“We’re seeing it way too often. I don’t like seeing young people get hurt. I don’t like to see young people pick up guns to try to solve problems. I want better for young people. Gun violence is one of those things we really need to address. Why are people picking up guns when they need to solve their problems with words instead,” Moss said.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s department, call 911, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Contributing: Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio; Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

