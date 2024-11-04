November is PNW’s wettest month: Here’s what to expect

Welcome to November, historically the wettest month of the year. Combined with the change to standard time over the weekend, some also call this the beginning of the “Big Dark,” with sunsets now falling well before 5 p.m.

The start of this week’s weather will feel like the Big Dark, yet later in the week, the sun will make a return appearance. A strong Pacific frontal system is forecast to sweep through Western Washington Monday with rain dampening the morning hours.

Fortunately, the parent low-pressure system will mainly track into the central British Columbia coast, yet windy conditions are expected through midday Monday. The strongest winds will be closer to the Canadian border — including the north coast — and the North Sound from Admiralty Inlet northward through the San Juans and Western Whatcom County, with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

With some leaves still on trees, some branches could be knocked down and land on power lines, causing potential isolated power outages.

Scattered showers mixed with breaks in the clouds will follow this frontal system Monday afternoon into Tuesday. High temperatures will feel cool, ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s. Snow levels in the mountains Monday are expected to be around 4,500 feet, dropping to near 3,000 feet Tuesday. Up to six inches of new snow is anticipated, primarily in higher elevations.

Higher pressure aloft is forecast to build over the region Wednesday, resulting in clearing skies. The longer nights and calmer winds will result in low temperatures dipping down into the 30s with the possibility of freezing temperatures and frost, mainly in outlying, cooler locations.

The emerging sunshine will continue Thursday into Friday. Areas of morning fog are also likely. Highs should warm into the 50s, and lows cooling only into the 40s by the end of the week. The warmer air aloft will result in freezing levels rising to around 10,000 feet Thursday, likely melting the limited lower elevation and pass-level snow.

The drier weather is expected to be short-lived though. By the coming weekend, another Pacific weather system will resume rainfall, maintaining November’s wettest month of the year reputation.

Some parts of Western Washington could use the additional precipitation. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) rainfall finished October at about 5.5 inches below average for the year. Olympia ended October close to two inches below average.

In contrast, Bellingham and Hoquiam through October were about five inches above average for the year, and Forks nine inches above average.

Looking at the weather outlook through the middle of this month, temperatures are anticipated to be below average with precipitation above normal. Welcome to wet November weather.

