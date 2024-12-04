Seattle City Council member Tammy Morales announced she is resigning from the City Council, effective Jan. 6, despite her term in office not ending until 2027.

“Representing the people of Seattle, especially of south Seattle, has been my greatest honor and I will miss the opportunity to work alongside all of you on behalf of our neighbors,’ Morales said in her announcement. “I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished over my tenure, including passing the historic Race and Social Justice ordinance, our Tenants Bill of Rights and securing over $350 million of investments in D2 and across the city.”

Morales was re-elected to the Seattle City Council, representing District 2, in 2023, defeating challenger Tanya Woo by 403 votes. A Seattle Council member since 2019, she first ran for the Council in 2015, losing to then-incumbent Bruce Harrell by just 344 votes. Four years later, she defeated Mark Solomon in 2019 by nearly 6,000 votes.

According to Publicola, Morales began seriously considering leaving the Council in September after she “went home and screamed at (her) family” following a confrontation amongst the Council.

Morales’ departure came with plenty of allegations that the current city council is not operating in good faith with the rest of the city.

“I am worried about the future of this institution, and my place in it,” Morales stated. “For the last 11 months, this Council has eroded our checks and balances as a Legislative department and undermined my work as a policymaker.”

In her departing address, Morales cited the Council interfered with staff providing objective policy analysis, stifled First Amendment rights during public comment through arrests and intimidated commenters by having an established police presence when any controversial legislation was considered. She claimed the Council “suppressed the will of voters” through alternative ballot initiatives, and that the newly voted-in Council had an overall lack of foundational, institutional knowledge.

Her criticisms of the current city Council continued, stating they attempted to defund a critical program for people of color, while also passing 11 separate bills that “increased the punitive nature of our criminal legal system.”

Morales has also been vocally against the Council’s pitches for budget reduction, which has affected social services primarily, while the Council simultaneously increases funding for jails, police departments and sweeps.

“This was a very difficult decision,” Morales added. “I’ve thought a lot about my responsibility to my constituents and to the Council as an institution. As an elected representative, I took an oath to the constitution of the U.S., Washington and to our City Charter. Key among those duties is to protect the health, safety, environment and general welfare of the people. I can no longer, in good conscience, say I am doing this by remaining on this Council.”

According to Publicola’s conversation with Morales, several of the new Council members have treated her as the personification of the previous city Council.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Morales said. “I just need some time to think about how best to serve the city I love and find the next opportunity to repair the harm done to Black and brown communities, democratize access to power and resources, and plan for the seventh generation.”

Morales was the lone progressive representative on the Council until Alexis Mercedes Rinck, replacing Teresa Mosqueda, joined last month. The Council will now search for another person to represent Seattle’s District 2. Whoever is appointed will have to stand for election next year.

