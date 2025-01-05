Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Police emphasis patrols lead to arrests, recovered drugs on New Year’s Eve

Jan 5, 2025, 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

Photo: DUI Emphasis Patrols lead to 21 DUI's in King County alone on New Year's Eve....

DUI Emphasis Patrols lead to 21 DUI's in King County alone on New Year's Eve. (Photo: Associated Press)

(Photo: Associated Press)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

A lot of drivers chose to endanger themselves and others on New Year’s Eve. Police issued 21 DUIs in Seattle and the rest of King County in just one night.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Seattle Police Department (SPD were out in full force, both conducting high-visibility Emphasis Patrols to try to keep the roads safe.

WSP said it arrested 15 people who appeared to be intoxicated and SPD arrested another six.

More arrests: Group of girls arrested for alleged Kia theft in Tacoma

Law enforcement said all chose to make our highways more dangerous, by not taking a rideshare, a cab or asking for a designated driver.

And it wasn’t just drunk drivers making it unsafe out there. WSP said in King County alone, it issued citations to 254 drivers for speeding, 128 drivers for aggressive driving and 28 for distracted driving. Six other drivers were cited for not wearing their seatbelts.

And on top of all that, they responded to nine collisions. SPD also made several arrests the night we welcomed in the year 2025 and not all of them were related to impaired driving.\

Local crime: Police looking for suspects in South Seattle smash-and-grab

During the operation on December 31, Seattle officers contacted 62 drivers resulting in 35 citations, including those six DUI arrests.

It wasn’t a first-time offense for some of those suspected of driving impaired. Three drivers had at least one prior DUI and one driver had four.

Seattle officers had a busy night. They also made three other arrests, recovered a stolen car, seized 38 grams of cocaine and confiscated 180 pills including fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, tramadol and other drugs.

Tom Brock is a weekend anchor, editor and reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

Crime Blotter

Photo: DUI Emphasis Patrols lead to 21 DUI's in King County alone on New Year's Eve....

Tom Brock

Police emphasis patrols lead to arrests, recovered drugs on New Year’s Eve

Police issued 21 DUI’s in Seattle and the rest of King County on New Year's Eve.

2 hours ago

capitol hill shooting...

James Lynch

Group of girls arrested for alleged Kia theft in Tacoma

In Tacoma, three teenage girls are accused of auto theft. FOX 13 News reported Thursday the girls, ages 15, 14, and just 12 years old, were arrested on New Year’s Day.

2 days ago

Photo: Police responded to a smash-and-grab in South Seattle....

Julia Dallas

Police looking for suspects in South Seattle smash-and-grab

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab robbery that occurred Friday morning in South Seattle.

2 days ago

Image: A Pierce County Sheriff's deputy points a gun at a suspect during a chase on Dec. 13, 2024. ...

Charlie Harger

Footage of recent 4-hour Puyallup standoff with man wielding hammer released

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released footage from a standoff in Puyallup that ended with the arrest of a man wielding a hammer.

2 days ago

kitsap county...

Sam Campbell

Child sex offender from Utah arrested after routine patrol in Kitsap County

Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday they said is wanted in Utah for aggravated child sex abuse.

2 days ago

suspects 14-year-old...

Frank Sumrall

VIDEO: Potential suspects captured on camera after 14-year-old killed on New Year’s Eve

Police video has revealed two potential suspects that might be involved in a New Year's Eve shooting that killed a 14-year-old man.

2 days ago

Police emphasis patrols lead to arrests, recovered drugs on New Year’s Eve