Police looking for suspects in South Seattle smash-and-grab

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a smash-and-grab robbery that occurred Friday morning in South Seattle.

According to SPD, patrol officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a Tobacco Mart in the 5600 block of Rainier Avenue South.

The department said the front of the business was smashed in and different parts of a stolen ATM were scattered in the street. The remnants were scattered west onto South Findlay Street.

SPD stated the suspect’s vehicle was described as an older model white utility van occupied by two Asian men.

Officers subsequently found a vehicle possibly matching the description in the south precinct area and detained the occupants for further investigation. SPD said police then conducted a field show-up with witnesses but they could not positively identify the suspects.

Therefore, patrol officers completed their investigation and notified SPD’s robbery unit. The suspects have not been found, nor has the ATM, reported the department.

The estimated cost of damages and the amount of money stolen are also unknown and are under investigation.

