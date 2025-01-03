Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday they said is wanted in Utah for aggravated child sex abuse.

The arrest happened on New Year’s Day in Long Lake Park. According to body camera footage capturing the arrest, released to X by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, a 47-year-old man, is seen surrendering to officers. Deputies said he first tried to escape, but was quickly stopped.

On Patrol: Arrest of suspected sex offender. pic.twitter.com/sioxD2QIVb — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) January 3, 2025

The deputies were completing a routine patrol around Long Lake Park when they spotted a parked vehicle after the park had already closed. When the officers approached the car, the driver of the vehicle attempted to get away, but was quickly stopped. After running his information, the deputies uncovered there was an active warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Salt Lake City.

Kevin McCarty, a spokesperson with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, credited the deputies’ vigilance.

“His arrest is a good example of how routine patrols and checks can pay off, locating wanted suspects and bringing them to justice,” McCarty said.

He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Utah to face charges.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

