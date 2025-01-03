Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Child sex offender from Utah arrested after routine patrol in Kitsap County

Jan 3, 2025, 11:26 AM

Kitsap County Sherriff's Office insignia on one of its department vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo courtesy of Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday they said is wanted in Utah for aggravated child sex abuse.

The arrest happened on New Year’s Day in Long Lake Park. According to body camera footage capturing the arrest, released to X by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, a 47-year-old man, is seen surrendering to officers. Deputies said he first tried to escape, but was quickly stopped.

More WA crime: Tacoma father killed by son, investigators say; grandfather passes away mourning son’s death

The deputies were completing a routine patrol around Long Lake Park when they spotted a parked vehicle after the park had already closed. When the officers approached the car, the driver of the vehicle attempted to get away, but was quickly stopped. After running his information, the deputies uncovered there was an active warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Salt Lake City.

Kevin McCarty, a spokesperson with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, credited the deputies’ vigilance.

“His arrest is a good example of how routine patrols and checks can pay off, locating wanted suspects and bringing them to justice,” McCarty said.

VIDEO: Potential suspects captured on camera after 14-year-old killed on New Year’s Eve

He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Utah to face charges.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Child sex offender from Utah arrested after routine patrol in Kitsap County