The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has released bodycam footage from a dramatic four-hour standoff in Puyallup that ended with the arrest of a 33-year-old man wielding a hammer. The incident took place on Dec. 13 around 2:35 a.m. in the Fred Meyer parking lot at 176th and Meridian.

Deputy Carly Capetto explained the situation began when a deputy on routine patrol noticed an agitated man yelling and harassing Fred Meyer employees.

“An employee reported that the individual was looking into vehicles while she was in her car, and she feared he was going to hurt her,” Capetto said. “The manager wanted him removed from the premises.”

When the deputy tried to make contact with the man, things quickly escalated.

“The male refused to stop and talk with the deputy and was waving a metal rod, becoming dangerous,” Capetto explained.

The suspect then fled into a nearby gas station and continued to ignore deputies’ commands.

The newly released bodycam footage shows the man brandishing a hammer and fleeing from the gas station onto Meridian and into another business complex. Deputies repeatedly ordered him to drop the hammer, but he refused.

“He began swinging the hammer in a threatening manner,” Capetto said.

Several attempts to subdue the suspect using a Taser were unsuccessful.

“Deputies were having no luck getting the male to drop the hammer and also attempted to use a non-lethal bean bag shotgun,” Capetto said. “The suspect continued to not comply despite taking multiple rounds.”

‘Pepper ball finally got the suspect to give up’

The standoff continued for nearly four hours, with deputies trying various non-lethal methods to get the man to surrender. “A last attempt with a non-lethal pepper ball finally got the suspect to give up and toss the hammer,” Capetto said. “A team of deputies were able to rush in and get the subject into custody safely.”

The 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was found to have multiple felony warrants, which Capetto said likely explained why he did not want to go to jail.

“It was obvious the male subject was suffering a mental health crisis and was taken to a hospital prior to being booked into jail,” she said. “Additional charges for obstruction and displaying a weapon were added to his charges.”

Capetto praised the deputies for their patience and professionalism during the standoff.”These deputies had tremendous patience working with this male, getting him off the streets and into custody,” she said. “Great job to all involved.”

