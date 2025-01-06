Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Man’s body found in South Sound nature preserve; Pierce County’s first murder of 2025

Jan 6, 2025, 5:44 AM | Updated: 8:42 am

pierce county body...

The body of a man was found in South Sound nature preserve in Pierce County. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY DEBORAH HORNE, KIRO 7 NEWS


The body of a man was found at a walking preserve in Pierce County. Now the search is on for the man’s killer.

The grisly discovery was made just after 7:30 a.m. in the Parkland Prairie Nature Preserve on Yakima Avenue South. The body of a man believed to be in his 30s was found in the brush. This is an area well-used by neighbors. Some of them refer to it as a dog park. Plus, it was found in an area not far off the trail.

The discovery of the body of a man is unsettling news in this quiet neighborhood in the 13000 block of Yakima Avenue South.

“We’ve had cars on fire out here, abandoned cars,” Sarah Simmers, a neighbor, said. “We have a lot of homeless people who live in this creek area back here. And a lot of drug action. Not surprised, unfortunately.”

But Simmers said there’s never been anything quite like this.

“This is the first time we’ve had someone who was murdered, in our, basically in our front yard,” she said.

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives scoured the scene for clues. They received a call at 7:36 a.m. Sunday morning for a welfare check on a man found in the tall grass inside the Parkland Prairie Nature Preserve. They said it was clear he was dead and had not died of natural causes.

“No weapons were found at the scene,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Carly Cappetto said. “Definitely the cause of death is being considered a homicide.”

Deputy Cappetto said they know little about the victim beyond that he is in his mid-30s.

“We have learned that they are from the area,” Cappetto said. “So, we still don’t have an identification of the male.”

Still, a troubling development on this fifth day of the new year.

“Yeah, it’s sad for our community,” Sarah Simmers said.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff, this is the first homicide of the new year. But it comes after five people were found murdered in Pierce County in the last week of 2024.

Now, they are asking anyone who has information about what happened here to come forward.

