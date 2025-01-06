Will Squad grandmother Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) try to overturn the will of the voters and object to the Donald Trump certification of the 2024 election?

As the 2024 presidential election results are certified, it’s worth recalling the actions of certain Democratic lawmakers during the 2016 certification process. Notably, Rep. Jayapal objected to the certification of Georgia’s electoral votes in 2017, citing concerns over invented claims of voter suppression and foreign interference. Upset that Trump won, Jayapal did what she could to upend the results of a free and fair election.

Her objection was dismissed by then-Vice President Joe Biden due to the lack of a senator’s co-signature, a requirement for such objections to be considered. But in her attempt, she cemented herself as a phony hyper-partisan who takes positions only if they benefit her politically, even at the expense of the district she pretends to care about.

Update: Jayapal fell in line with other Democrats this time

Just your annual reminder that Rep. Pramila Jayapal tried to interfere with election certification. pic.twitter.com/NGVpG7AOce — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 6, 2024

Can Pramila Jayapal get away with trying to overturn election results again?

The political landscape has shifted significantly since Pramila Jayapal threw a fit. It might make it more difficult to stop the Trump certification.

Donald Trump has secured the presidency once again after voters decisively rejected the very far-left policies endorsed by Jayapal and her Squad colleagues. But as is often the case, the further to the left, the more likely the lawmaker will turn into a recalcitrant child. And while reports indicated Democrats won’t object this year like they did previously, it’s anyone’s guess if Jayapal will fall in line.

Of course, between her trying to overturn the Trump election and today, Jayapal has shown her hypocrisy. Jayapal routinely criticizes anyone who questioned the 2020 election results. She does this knowing she won’t get called out herself because left-wing media routinely gives her a pass, particularly in Seattle.

When it’s not her election denialism hypocrisy, it’s her position on packing the United States Supreme Court or ending the so-called “Jim Crow filibuster.” After Trump took the White House and the Republicans the Senate, while maintaining slim control in the House, Jayapal walked her positions back. Suddenly she supports the current makeup of the Supreme Court and embraces the “Jim Crow filibuster.”

More from Jason Rantz: Suddenly, US Rep. Pramila Jayapal is against ending the filibuster?

