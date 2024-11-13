Seattle congresswoman and Squad grandmother U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal is doing what she does best: backtracking on her once-bold and heroic calls to end the Senate filibuster. Once again, she’s proving she’s a political fraud, flipping her stance when it suits her.

During the Biden/Harris administration, Jayapal was one of the loudest voices calling to end the so-called “Jim Crow filibuster.” According to her, it was an obstruction to progress and a remnant of white supremacy. Yet, now that the Democrats lost the White House and Senate — and are likely to remain the minority in the House — she has had a change of heart.

“Am I championing getting rid of the filibuster now when the Senate has the trifecta? No,” the Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman said at a press conference this week.

“But had we had the trifecta, I would have been, because we have to show that government can deliver,” Jayapal added.

Hold on. If the filibuster is so deeply racist, why wouldn’t she push to eliminate it now? Isn’t this the same “Jim Crow filibuster” that supposedly prevents government from delivering on progressive priorities? Jayapal’s hypocrisy is glaring.

If abolishing the filibuster is crucial for the government to work, why not go all in regardless of who holds power? Oh, it’s because Jayapal only wants to kill the filibuster when it’s convenient for her side, showing she’s more about optics and amassing power than principles.

Why is Pramila Jayapal suddenly backtracking on her extremist filibuster view?

While Pramila Jayapal claimed Trump is a looming authoritarian who would abuse power, she was openly advocating for a procedural loophole that would let Democrats do exactly that.

“Look, I think this is where it goes back to before this election, right? If we had had control of the trifecta and got rid of the filibuster to pass minimum wage, to pass paid sick leave, to pass many of these things that are passing abortion access, that are passing on ballot measures that are so popular, those aren’t going to the state legislatures either, those are going to the ballot, then I think we would have built some trust with the American people,” Jayapal said at a press conference with a straight face.

Right.

The extremist congresswoman isn’t just a hypocrite — she’s a morally and intellectually bankrupt partisan, more power hungry than she ever claimed Trump was. Jayapal has no interest in serving the American people; she’s a dangerous ideologue who’s after total control over policy and the law.

Republicans don’t need to abuse the system

Remember when Pramila Jayapal asked to pack the Supreme Court, not just end the filibuster? She lobbied that position when she could ensure justices would be appointed to do her socialist bidding.

But now that Republicans control the Senate and can push through any justice they’d like, Jayapal will undoubtedly oppose court packing.

Unlike the desperately power-hungry Jayapal, I don’t think we should end the filibuster or pack the high court now that conservatives are in charge. I believe in the sanctity of the legislative process and believe in checks and balances. We’ll pass legislation that matters through consensus building and we’ll cement control of the Supreme Court in a way that adheres to the principles of the democratic process. I’ll leave the illegitimate power grabs to totally unserious, shameless politicians like Jayapal.

The only question that remains is whether or not Jayapal will again try to steal the election from the American people and try to stop certification of the electoral college votes like she did the first time Trump was elected president.

