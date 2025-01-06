Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Young man shot in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood overnight

Jan 6, 2025, 8:12 AM

Photo: A law enforcement vehicle's lights....

A law enforcement vehicle's lights. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


KIRO 7 Seattle

SEATTLE — A young man was shot in the ankle in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood overnight, according to Seattle police.

Just before 1 a.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers received calls to 911 that a young man had been shot and was bleeding.

Officers found a young man and his friend, one of them bleeding from a gunshot wound to his ankle. Police say that despite a language barrier, officers learned he had been involved in a nearby dispute. Police found a spent shell casing and evidence of rounds being fired into the street’s asphalt.

According to SPD, the young victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition where he later spoke with detectives.

The crime scene was photographed and processed for evidence, but no suspects were immediately known. Robbery detectives and detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit both responded as well.

This story will be updated as more information, including the ages of those involved, becomes available.

