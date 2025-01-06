Mercer Island Police (MIP) are investigating racist vandalism at Islander Middle School.

On New Year’s, suspects trespassed on school grounds and defaced numerous windows and exterior walls with antisemitic and racist symbols and phrases.

Officers have been documenting the damage. Meanwhile, Mercer Island School District staff have been removing the graffiti. The school district and police department have reviewed the middle school’s security footage and are working collaboratively throughout the investigation.

In a joint statement from Mercer Island community leaders issued on January 2:

“This abhorrent act of hate is not only a violation of our community’s shared values, but an attack on the principles of inclusion, respect, and safety that we work every day to uphold in our community. As school superintendent, school principals, city manager and chief of police of Mercer Island, we condemn this hateful antisemitic and racist act.”

As leaders in this community, we are angry, disappointed, and deeply saddened by this incident. Antisemitism, hate, and racism in any form have no place in our schools, our city, or anywhere in our society. We are committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions and ensuring that IMS – and all Mercer Island schools – remain spaces where every student and family feels safe, valued and respected.”

Mercer Island officials are urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Students may use their anonymous Say Something App or the Say Something Tipline (1-844-5-SAYNOW).

Community members may call the Police Non-Emergency Dispatch line at (425) 577-5656.

Community members may send an email to School Resource Officer, Olivia Phan, at olivia.phan@mercerisland.gov.

