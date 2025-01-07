Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: After lying about military service, Dem Clyde Shavers pushes AI transparency bill to repair his image

Jan 7, 2025, 5:00 AM

Clyde Shavers. (MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Washington State Representative Clyde Shavers (D-Oak Harbor), who as a candidate misrepresented his military service according to his own father, introduced a bill on transparency. It’s the latest questionable decision from a lawmaker who appears hellbent on using the legislature to repair his image.

House Bill 1168 aims to enhance transparency in artificial intelligence (AI) systems by mandating that developers disclose detailed information about the data used to train these systems. The goal is to ensure that AI systems allow consumers and stakeholders to understand the origins and nature of the data influencing AI outputs.

While the pursuit of transparency in AI is commendable, it’s paradoxical this initiative is spearheaded by a lawmaker with such baggage around his own lack of transparency.

More from Jason Rantz: Washington Democrats push bill codifying gender extremism in public schools

Why is an AI transparency bill pushed by lawmaker who lied?

In 2022, during his campaign for the 10th Legislative District, Clyde Shavers faced serious allegations of embellishing his military record.

Shavers claimed to have served as a nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. However, his father, Brett Shavers, publicly refuted these assertions, stating, “Clyde was never a submarine officer, not even for a day.” According to Brett Shavers, his son completed only part of the training required to become a submarine officer and subsequently transitioned to a public affairs role. Military documents, according to The Lynnwood Times, show Shavers was not honest with his claims.

This revelation led to significant backlash.

The Everett Herald, which had initially endorsed Shavers, rescinded its endorsement, citing concerns over his integrity. In an editorial, the newspaper stated that Shavers’ misrepresentation “undermines the trust essential for public service.”

AI transparency bill’s sponsor is dripping with irony

The dissonance between Shavers’ past actions and his current legislative efforts raises even more questions about his credibility. Advocating for AI transparency is important. But when the advocate has a history of lacking in personal matters the very demand he’s asking of AI programs, it undermines the message.

This is not the first time Shavers made such a questionable decision while serving in the House.

Shavers took an assignment on a House committee charged with handling veterans issues. After Shavers joined the House Innovation, Community and Economic Development, and Veterans Committee, an editorial in The Everett Herald called for him to “step down.” But he didn’t, likely because it would help bolster his defense of caring about veterans when he used an embellished resume to boost his career.

More from Jason RantzJudge Maureen McKee offers only $500 bail on felony suspect who allegedly confessed to crime

Clyde Shavers should remember that transparency & integrity are foundational to public trust

When a public official who has previously misled Washingtonians decides to champion transparency, it not only appears hypocritical but also makes a mockery of the legislative process. It’s almost as if Shavers is asking for these criticisms, desperate to be back in the news by any means necessary. Or, more likely, it’s another insulting attempt to reshape his brand.

For meaningful progress in AI transparency, initiatives like these should be led by individuals whose personal and professional conduct reflects the principles they advocate. Only then can the public have confidence the push for transparency is genuine and not a superficial attempt to rehabilitate a tarnished image.

While House Bill 1168 addresses a reasonable concern with AI, the irony of its sponsorship shouldn’t be overlooked. Shavers’ past misrepresentations cast a long shadow over his current legislative priorities. For the sake of genuine progress, those leading the charge for transparency should embody the very principles they seek to legislate. Otherwise, this is an example of a lawmaker using a bill to help his own image.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Clyde Shavers...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: After lying about military service, Dem Clyde Shavers pushes AI transparency bill to repair his image

Democratic lawmaker Clyde Shavers lied about his military record. Now, he's pushing a bill on AI transparency to repair his image.

5 seconds ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: New Year’s resolutions are not a real thing!

Does anyone actually do their New Year’s resolutions? Jason Rantz does not think so. Jake Skorheim, on the other hand, has quite a few resolutions. Enjoy another Double Shot. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast Listen to […]

12 hours ago

The main image shows a Public Health-Seattle and King County building in Seattle. The inset image s...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Candidate vows to stop Public Health from passing out fentanyl pipes, free basing kits

King County Executive candidate John Wilson vows, if elected, to stop Public Health Seattle and King County from passing out fentanyl pipes.

12 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the House Progressive Caucus, attends an event at th...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Did Seattle progressive Pramila Jayapal try to stop Trump certification again?

Rep. Pramila Jayapal previously tried to overturn a Donald Trump election. Will she try to again block the Trump election certification?

20 hours ago

Judge Veronica Galván. (MyNorthwest)...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle’s most dangerous judge released teen suspect, who then allegedly disemboweled victim 

Seattle judge Veronica Galván released another dangerous teen suspect who allegedly went on to disembowel a 14-year-old.

2 days ago

Photo: Washington Democrat T'wina Nobles is pushing for new gender laws....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Washington Democrats push bill codifying gender extremism in public schools

Under new legislation, Washington Democrats would impose their gender extremism on public schools across the state.

5 days ago

Rantz: After lying about military service, Dem Clyde Shavers pushes AI transparency bill to repair his image