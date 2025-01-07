Washington State Representative Clyde Shavers (D-Oak Harbor), who as a candidate misrepresented his military service according to his own father, introduced a bill on transparency. It’s the latest questionable decision from a lawmaker who appears hellbent on using the legislature to repair his image.

House Bill 1168 aims to enhance transparency in artificial intelligence (AI) systems by mandating that developers disclose detailed information about the data used to train these systems. The goal is to ensure that AI systems allow consumers and stakeholders to understand the origins and nature of the data influencing AI outputs.

While the pursuit of transparency in AI is commendable, it’s paradoxical this initiative is spearheaded by a lawmaker with such baggage around his own lack of transparency.

More from Jason Rantz: Washington Democrats push bill codifying gender extremism in public schools

Why is an AI transparency bill pushed by lawmaker who lied?

In 2022, during his campaign for the 10th Legislative District, Clyde Shavers faced serious allegations of embellishing his military record.

Shavers claimed to have served as a nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. However, his father, Brett Shavers, publicly refuted these assertions, stating, “Clyde was never a submarine officer, not even for a day.” According to Brett Shavers, his son completed only part of the training required to become a submarine officer and subsequently transitioned to a public affairs role. Military documents, according to The Lynnwood Times, show Shavers was not honest with his claims.

This revelation led to significant backlash.

The Everett Herald, which had initially endorsed Shavers, rescinded its endorsement, citing concerns over his integrity. In an editorial, the newspaper stated that Shavers’ misrepresentation “undermines the trust essential for public service.”

AI transparency bill’s sponsor is dripping with irony

The dissonance between Shavers’ past actions and his current legislative efforts raises even more questions about his credibility. Advocating for AI transparency is important. But when the advocate has a history of lacking in personal matters the very demand he’s asking of AI programs, it undermines the message.

This is not the first time Shavers made such a questionable decision while serving in the House.

Shavers took an assignment on a House committee charged with handling veterans issues. After Shavers joined the House Innovation, Community and Economic Development, and Veterans Committee, an editorial in The Everett Herald called for him to “step down.” But he didn’t, likely because it would help bolster his defense of caring about veterans when he used an embellished resume to boost his career.

More from Jason Rantz: Judge Maureen McKee offers only $500 bail on felony suspect who allegedly confessed to crime

Clyde Shavers should remember that transparency & integrity are foundational to public trust

When a public official who has previously misled Washingtonians decides to champion transparency, it not only appears hypocritical but also makes a mockery of the legislative process. It’s almost as if Shavers is asking for these criticisms, desperate to be back in the news by any means necessary. Or, more likely, it’s another insulting attempt to reshape his brand.

For meaningful progress in AI transparency, initiatives like these should be led by individuals whose personal and professional conduct reflects the principles they advocate. Only then can the public have confidence the push for transparency is genuine and not a superficial attempt to rehabilitate a tarnished image.

While House Bill 1168 addresses a reasonable concern with AI, the irony of its sponsorship shouldn’t be overlooked. Shavers’ past misrepresentations cast a long shadow over his current legislative priorities. For the sake of genuine progress, those leading the charge for transparency should embody the very principles they seek to legislate. Otherwise, this is an example of a lawmaker using a bill to help his own image.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz