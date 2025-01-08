The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) in Washington is forcing staff members to watch a far-left documentary that claims “America was founded on white supremacy” as part of mandatory, in-person training this week. Some staff members are upset and complain they’re being indoctrinated.

The four-hour long January 9 training event will screen the documentary, “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.” The producer, Jeffery Robinson, is a Washington-based lawyer who founded the left-wing “Who We Are Project, a non-profit organization working to expose and promote the historical truths of anti-Black racism and white supremacy in the United States,” according to the AOC. After the film, there will be both a “dialogue” and a question and answer session with Robinson. The total cost for the training is $5,000.

The AOC is inspired by a June 2020 letter written by the Democrat-controlled Washington State Supreme Court during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Justices argued that they “must recognize the role we have played in devaluing black lives.” They even demanded that the legal community “recognize that we all bear responsibility for this ongoing injustice and that we are capable of taking steps to address it if only we have the courage and the will.”

But some staff members tell “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH they object to any training with a political agenda. The AOC, of course, is defending their decision.

The white supremacy “training” will push a far-left agenda on Washington Courts staff

The documentary “Who We Are,” along with producer Jeffery Robinson’s accompanying lecture, presents a one-sided view on so-called systemic racism.

Robinson argues the U.S. Constitution was fundamentally designed to uphold white supremacy and the institution of slavery. This interpretation, of course, suggests the nation’s foundational legal document was inherently racist, a perspective of the Radical Left. He even compares cops to slave owners who kill slaves for “resisting a master.”

He defends the far-left Black Lives Matter movement, which endorsed dismantling the criminal justice system, arguing, “The things they’re saying about Black Lives Matter today are the exact same things they said about Martin Luther King in the ’60s.” And he promotes reparations.

This training appears intended to either convince or effectively force staff to adopt the far-left political views expressed in the film. It’s precisely why one staffer, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, is speaking out.

An employee speaks out

One Washington Courts employee reached out to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH to register their disgust with the training. They question why the AOC is “stoking divisiveness,” noting leadership is so obsessed with social justice causes that they likely can’t “fathom why anyone would take issue” with the training.

“We are all educated and are aware of racism/slavery in our nation, we don’t need a history lesson from someone who presents it with a particular bias of their own,” the employee exclusively explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH. “We are not getting applicable training directly related to our job.”

The employee said they fear they “bring up any objection or concern about the event itself, it would not be received well despite the usual ‘this is a safe space we welcome all points of view’ etc.”

A spokesperson defends the Washington Courts’ training on white supremacy

A spokesperson for the AOC defends the training, arguing Robinson is a “well-regarded, long-standing attorney in Western Washington.”

“This film has been shown many times within the larger judicial and legal community, including at the AOC, and leadership felt the viewing is an important step for all its staff, as we work towards the promise of having a workplace that values diversity and belonging,” the spokesperson told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

But would this workplace that values diversity mandate a documentary that disputes the prevailing left-wing view embraced by AOC?

Here’s the problem with the far-left training

The decisions by the Washington Courts department to mandate the left-wing white supremacy documentary as part of workplace training is blatantly inappropriate.

This isn’t training — it’s indoctrination. The documentary and subsequent discussion promote a distinctly left-wing political narrative that many employees may not agree with, yet they are being forced to sit through it under the guise of professional development. It’s precisely the AOC would never allow for a dissenting viewpoint to be mandated as training for staff.

Robinson argues the U.S. Constitution was designed to uphold white supremacy and promotes ideas like reparations and systemic racism as undeniable truths. These are radical viewpoints, not universally accepted facts, and mandating such material forces employees to engage with a political ideology that directly clashes with their own values. It’s one thing to encourage open dialogue about diversity; it’s another to impose a lecture built on a radical left-wing dogma.

The anonymous staffer’s concerns highlight a broader problem within the AOC and Washington government agencies at large: dissent is effectively stifled, and employees fear retribution for speaking up. If the AOC truly valued diversity, they’d promote genuine ideological diversity by offering balanced perspectives. Instead, they’re alienating employees by using workplace training as a vehicle for partisan politics, creating division rather than fostering unity. But that may very well be the point.

Uncomfortable with the idea that the U.S. Constitution is shrouded in white supremacy and that our criminal justice system is perverted by systemic racism? You shouldn’t work for Washington State Courts. The administration is not so much interested in ensuring equal justice under the law. They want Washington Courts to dole out decisions through a far-left social justice lens.

