Canadian lawmaker Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, offered to accept Washington, Oregon and California as new Canadian provinces in a press conference Monday.

Canadian officials are dismissing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state, saying the comments are no longer a joke and are meant to undermine America’s closest ally.

“I don’t want to belittle Trump,” May said. “We got a deal for you. You think we want to be the 51st state? Nah. Maybe California would like to be the 11th province. How about it? California, Oregon, Washington.”

May called on the state governors of Newsom, Kotek and Inslee to “put a referendum to your citizens.”

“Have we got a deal for you,” she added. “This is what you get. Free health care, Universal free healthcare. No more one-year-olds who suddenly fall of the Medicaid list and their parents are in the news because they’re trying to do a GoFundMe so they can get their daughter a doctor.”

“Guess what,” May continued. “Those gun laws that your Congress is too afraid to pass because of the national gun lobby, we already got our strict gun laws. That’s why we have the safest streets in the world.”

Canada’s point person for U.S.-Canada relations, Dominic LeBlanc, stated that what began as a joking comment has become a way for Trump “to sow confusion, to agitate people, to create chaos knowing this will never happen.” Trump first made the comment at a dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in November.

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea, saying he would use “economic force” instead of military action to acquire Canada. He also inaccurately described the U.S. trade deficit with Canada as a subsidy.

According to Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Canada ships 4.3 million barrels of crude oil per day to the U.S., accounting for about 60% of America’s total energy imports. The U.S. consumes about 20 million barrels a day, while domestically producing about 13.2 million barrels a day.

LeBlanc stated that Trump’s rhetoric is “becoming very counterproductive.” He has been in contact with incoming Trump administration officials to improve border security in an attempt to avert a 25% tariff threatened on all Canadian goods.

LeBlanc, recently appointed after the previous finance minister’s abrupt resignation, also announced he won’t seek to replace Trudeau as Prime Minister, to focus on the tariff threat. Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday and will stay on until a new Liberal leader is chosen.

“The timing is awful for sure,” Liberal lawmaker Judy Sgro said regarding the leadership change. “But we will do what we have to do to ensure that Canada stands strong.” When asked about Trump’s remarks, Sgro responded, “He should focus on his own issues in his own country, because he’s got lots of them.”

Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller called Trump’s comments “ridiculous,” stating there is “no chance of us becoming the 51st state.” He added, “I think that this is beneath a president of the United States.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford disputed Trump’s assertion that the U.S. doesn’t need anything from Canada. “I don’t know who is misinforming him,” Ford said.

Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states, with nearly $3.6 billion Canadian worth of goods and services crossing the border daily. Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S., and has 34 critical minerals and metals the Pentagon is investing in.

Ford also said that Canada would retaliate if tariffs are imposed, by targeting a wide range of U.S. products.

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stated, “At the same time we can’t take the bait. We have to show we have a strong economy and we are strong and we are not going to be annexed.”

KIRO 7 News has reached out to the office of Elizabeth May for a comment.