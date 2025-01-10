Firefighters from around the state and across the country are converging on Southern California this weekend to combat the devastating fires wreaking havoc in Los Angeles. Among those answering the call for help is the Fall City Fire Department, whose members are en route to provide much-needed support.

In an interview on “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio Friday, Fall City Fire Chief Brian Culp shared insights into their mission and the broader collaborative efforts to tackle such crises.

“We sent one engine, and it’s part of a three-strike team group from King County and Pierce County that left Thursday morning,” Culp explained. “Our engine just got into California, and they are making their way to the Palisade Fire. They’ll be in a support role, possibly assigned to structural protection.”

Culp provided a glimpse into the nationwide collaboration when asked about the coordination process for such large-scale emergencies.

“Whenever there is a major event, whether it’s a hurricane on the East Coast or a fire on the West Coast, requests go out once it elevates to the federal level,” he said. “States, counties, and cities can then offer resources to help. It goes into a resource pile and gets assigned from there. This happens throughout the United States, even during hurricanes. Some King County personnel were assigned to the East Coast to help with recent hurricanes.”

As the Palisade fire spreads, the emotional toll on firefighters and their families is palpable.

“It’s devastating,” Culp admitted. “Whether it’s fires, floods or other emergencies, resources can get taxed very quickly. Our firefighters are away from their families during this time, but it’s the job they wanted, and it gives them valuable experience with wildland firefighting.”

The chief also expressed concerns about the fire’s containment and the role of natural factors in the battle.

“You have to deal with Mother Nature and hope for a break to get ahead of the fire,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest concerns — hoping for relief so crews can gain the upper hand.”

Reflecting on the potential for similar wildfires in the Northwest, Culp emphasized the importance of preparedness and education.

“The eastern part of the state has seen increased wildland incidents, and the western part has experienced a few significant ones in recent years,” he said. “We are writing a community wildfire protection plan through King County. A lot of it comes down to educating residents and public officials about defensible space and evacuation plans.”

Culp offered practical advice for those looking to protect their property from wildfires.

“Do some research on defensible space,” he recommended. “Firewise communities provide good examples of how much tree cover and clearance you should have around your house. Proper defensible space can protect your property if a fire occurs.”

Culp also expressed gratitude for the support and dedication of firefighters nationwide.

“Thank you to all the firefighters for what they do throughout the year in our communities,” he said. “It’s a challenging job, but it’s one they are committed to.”

The Palisade Fire is a stark reminder of the importance of preparedness, collaboration and the tireless efforts of firefighters who risk their lives to protect others.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here.