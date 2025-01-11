Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Inslee strengthens abortion laws as one of departing acts before leaving office

Jan 10, 2025, 5:27 PM

Washington Governor Jay Inslee speaks during an event. (Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington Governor Jay Inslee is working to strengthen his initiatives before being replaced by Governor-elect Bob Ferguson next week. One of his primary focuses is bolstering the state’s abortion laws.

Inslee has issued a directive for the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to adopt rules and codify requirements related to emergency abortion care at hospitals, according to a news release from the governor’s office Friday.

The governor’s office explained the requirements, which are currently practiced by hospitals in the state, will be considered law after they are adopted.

The rules must: prohibit hospitals from withholding care because a person is pregnant and prohibit hospitals from prioritizing the continued pregnancy or health of the fetus over the health of the pregnant person unless directed by the patient.

“Codifying clear legal requirements to provide emergency abortion care according to the standard of care and the informed consent of pregnant persons will promote patients’ access to needed care and health care providers’ ability to serve their patients in a manner consistent with their sound professional judgment,” the directive states.

The news release noted Inslee issued a directive last year that clarified hospitals’ obligation to provide emergency abortion care. However, Washington is bracing for possible federal actions that could impact abortion laws for pro-choice states.

“I direct the department to adopt this rule on an emergency basis because, given the likelihood of imminent changes to federal abortion policy that would interfere with access to emergency abortion care and imperil the health of pregnant persons in Washington state, immediate adoption is necessary for the preservation of the public health, safety and general welfare,” Inslee’s directive states.

The governor’s office said the DOH will begin emergency rulemaking immediately. In a separate news release, the governor’s office stated newly-elected and re-elected statewide officials will be sworn in on Wednesday, January 15.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X and email her here.

