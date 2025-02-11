Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Speed cameras coming to WA freeway work zones soon

Feb 11, 2025, 5:57 AM | Updated: 6:06 am

speed cameras washington...

A crash at a WSDOT work zone in 2024. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Speed cameras are on their way to a freeway work zone near you. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is about to debut mobile cameras to improve safety.

Work zone crashes have become all too common on Washington’s roads. There were nearly 1,400 in 2023, the latest year statistics are available. WSDOT reported 95% of the injuries in these crashes involve the drivers, their passengers or nearby pedestrians. The top three causes of these crashes fall squarely on the drivers: speeding, following too closely and distracted driving. Impairment is also high on the list.

More on WA roads: Bellevue considering getting rid of free street parking

There were 28 people killed in work zones on Washington’s roads between 2019 and 2022.

That’s why the legislature passed a bill in 2023 to allow speed enforcement cameras in active work zones around the state. Mark Ottele, senior project manager of Granite Construction, testified in favor of the bill.

“I wonder if people would slow down if they knew it was their daughter, son, grandfather, mother and uncle who was in those work zones, working behind a piece of orange plastic between them and the speeding traffic,” he testified.

Travis Snell, legislative liaison with WSDOT, also spoke to lawmakers at those legislative hearings.

“The program is intended to be a tool to enhance and complement existing state enforcement efforts and to change driver behavior, reduce overall speed and increase safety for our highway workers and driving public,” he testified.

The first of these work zone cameras is about to be deployed. A total of six of these mobile enforcement cameras are expected to be active by the summer.

The cameras are mounted on a small trailer and can be deployed at any work zone. Where they are active, WSDOT must post signs warning that camera enforcement is ahead and what the speed limit is. When possible, digital signs displaying your actual speed will be active. The cameras only take a picture of the car and license plate. Tickets will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

More on WA roads: Nighttime work ramps up on Portage Bay Viaduct Project

There is no fine for the first violation, but a second violation will cost you $248. Subsequent violations will also cost $248. These violations will not be a part of the driver’s record.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints here. You can also follow Chris on XHead here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X

Chokepoints

speed cameras washington...

Chris Sullivan

Speed cameras coming to WA freeway work zones soon

Speed cameras are on their way to a freeway work zone near you. WSDOT is about to debut mobile cameras to improve safety.

7 hours ago

parking...

Chris Sullivan

Bellevue considering getting rid of free street parking

Free street parking could be going away in Downtown Bellevue, as the city struggles to meet the growing demand for spaces.

5 days ago

Image: Outline of the SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project....

Nate Connors

Nighttime work ramps up on Portage Bay Viaduct Project

An update on the Portage Bay Viaduct Project as work will pick up on Wednesday night, February 5.

6 days ago

Image: Lieutenant John O'Neil, a 20-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department, has filed a laws...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Exclusive: City of Seattle hit with another discrimination and harassment complaint

Another Seattle lawsuit was filed against the city, alleging discrimination and hostile environment at its police department.

6 days ago

driver's license real ID...

Chris Sullivan

Flying after May? You’ll need more than a WA driver’s license

Flying after May? Your Washington driver's license isn't going to get you through TSA after May 7 -- the day the Real ID Act goes into effect.

7 days ago

I-405 semi-truck...

Frank Sumrall

Rolled-over semi-truck catches fire on I-405, shuts down most northbound lanes near SR 169 interchange

All northbound lanes of Interstate 405 (I-405) have been shut down after a crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck in Renton Tuesday morning.

7 days ago

Speed cameras coming to WA freeway work zones soon