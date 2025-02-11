Speed cameras coming to WA freeway work zones soon

Speed cameras are on their way to a freeway work zone near you. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is about to debut mobile cameras to improve safety.

Work zone crashes have become all too common on Washington’s roads. There were nearly 1,400 in 2023, the latest year statistics are available. WSDOT reported 95% of the injuries in these crashes involve the drivers, their passengers or nearby pedestrians. The top three causes of these crashes fall squarely on the drivers: speeding, following too closely and distracted driving. Impairment is also high on the list.

There were 28 people killed in work zones on Washington’s roads between 2019 and 2022.

That’s why the legislature passed a bill in 2023 to allow speed enforcement cameras in active work zones around the state. Mark Ottele, senior project manager of Granite Construction, testified in favor of the bill.

“I wonder if people would slow down if they knew it was their daughter, son, grandfather, mother and uncle who was in those work zones, working behind a piece of orange plastic between them and the speeding traffic,” he testified.

Travis Snell, legislative liaison with WSDOT, also spoke to lawmakers at those legislative hearings.

“The program is intended to be a tool to enhance and complement existing state enforcement efforts and to change driver behavior, reduce overall speed and increase safety for our highway workers and driving public,” he testified.

The first of these work zone cameras is about to be deployed. A total of six of these mobile enforcement cameras are expected to be active by the summer.

The cameras are mounted on a small trailer and can be deployed at any work zone. Where they are active, WSDOT must post signs warning that camera enforcement is ahead and what the speed limit is. When possible, digital signs displaying your actual speed will be active. The cameras only take a picture of the car and license plate. Tickets will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle.

There is no fine for the first violation, but a second violation will cost you $248. Subsequent violations will also cost $248. These violations will not be a part of the driver’s record.

