CHOKEPOINTS

Plan ahead: WSDOT to shut down major exit ramps Thursday night

Jan 30, 2025, 3:47 PM | Updated: 3:49 pm

WSDOT is facilitating three closures Thursday night. One is the I-90 west off-ramp to SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway. (Image courtesy of WSDOT)

BY NATE CONNORS


The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is facilitating a few off-ramp closures Thursday night that could have you rearranging your commute or evening plans.

WSDOT: Off-ramp from SR 520 west to Montlake/Lake Washington Boulevard

Here in Seattle, the off-ramp from State Route 520 (SR 520) west to Montlake Boulevard/Lake Washington Boulevard will close to allow WSDOT contractors to install a new barrier attenuator, which is the cushion cap at the end of the barriers. This cap helps prevent serious injury to drivers upon impact. Crews will close this off-ramp at 10 p.m., Thursday and have it reopened by 6 a.m., Friday. Drivers needing to access Montlake or Lake Washington Boulevard during these hours can do so from SR 520 east.

WSDOT: Mercer Street on-ramp to I-5 north

Another major ramp closure is the Mercer Street on-ramp to Interstate 5 (I-5) north, including the express lanes. WSDOT contractors will use this closure to install new light poles along the ramp. Drivers needing to head north from Mercer Street will have detours. The Mercer Street on-ramp to I-5 south will remain open. This closure starts at 10 p.m., Thursday with the ramp reopening by 5 a.m., Friday.

WSDOT: I-90 west off-ramp to SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway

At Snoqualmie, the Interstate 90 (I-90) west off-ramp to State Route 18 (SR 18)/Snoqualmie Parkway will close to allow WSDOT contractors to safely reconfigure the off-ramp around a new culvert installation. This project also entails setting new barriers and restriping. Work begins at 9 p.m., Thursday through 5 a.m., Friday.

When this off-ramp reopens early Friday morning, drivers will be down to a single lane, meaning there will be less space for vehicles and will most likely cause delays. This reconfiguration will be temporary but will last through the end of the I-90/SR 18 Interchange Improvement Project, later this year.

Semitruck drivers are reminded to use detours and to not attempt to use city streets, including Issaquah-Hobart Road, which are not acceptable freight routes.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

5 hours ago

