Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

WSF year in review: Soft pretzel boom and fewer canceled sailings

Jan 16, 2025, 5:58 AM

washington ferries...

People depart Seattle by ferry en route to Bainbridge Island on March 08, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: John Moore, Getty Images)

(Photo: John Moore, Getty Images)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Ridership on the Washington State Ferries (WSF) isn’t expected to reach its pre-pandemic numbers for another decade, but 2024 was a step in the right direction.

More than 19 million people caught a ride on one of Washington’s ferries last year. Still far below the 2019 ridership numbers of 24 million, but it was higher than in 2023.

“We’re excited to see half a million more riders than we had seen the year before, and as we go into 2025, we expect to see that number grow even higher,” WSF spokesperson Dana Warr said.

More Chokepoints: Facing budget cuts, will Olympia finally fund our roads like it should?

2024 also had the fewest canceled sailings since 2020.

“That was a positive note for us,” Warr said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but we’re getting there.”

Last year, 2,610 sailings were canceled. The reasons vary from a lack of crew to tidal conditions to issues with the boats. In 2023, there were more than 4,300 canceled sailings.

Going into 2025, the focus is to return service to pre-pandemic levels.

“We saw four routes that we haven’t established to pre-pandemic levels, and that’s a focus for us,” Warr said. “We’re fully aware that there are communities and routes that have not been established, and we need to get those back up and running.”

The state has been running with 15 or 16 boats for a while now, while 21 is considered a full fleet. The Wenatchee is scheduled to return to service this summer. It has been in dry dock for a year as it is being converted to a hybrid-electric propulsion system, which will help. The contract to build five new hybrid electric boats should be awarded soon, but the first of those boats isn’t expected on the water until 2028.

One thing riders likely noticed last year was much more regular and consistent galley service.

“They make sure people are happy with pretzels and beer and popcorn and snacks and sandwiches,” Warr said.

Just how happy?

“We served 10,000 gallons of chowder, 326,000 pints of beer and I think it’s almost 150,000 soft pretzels,” he said.

Some quick math: That’s more than 400 soft pretzels a day. They must be incredible. The ferries also reported 530 whale sightings during the year, and workers took part in 114 lifesaving events.

“That’s a great success for us,” Warr said. “That’s 114 lives saved that might have otherwise not been with us today. And I know it’s a very proud moment for a lot of our crews to be able to be involved in that.”

More Chokepoints: Skagit County sees a major speed limit reduction on I-5

Ferry workers pulled people from the water. They even helped deliver a baby.

And even with all the canceled sailings, the service completed over 98% of them.

It will not be an easy climb back to the reliability of the past, but 2024 shows the Washington ferries service is pointing in the right direction.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints here. You can also follow Chris on XHead here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X.

Chokepoints

washington ferries...

Chris Sullivan

WSF year in review: Soft pretzel boom and fewer canceled sailings

Ridership on the Washington State Ferries isn't expected to reach its pre-pandemic numbers for another decade, but has improved in 2024.

1 hour ago

Image: Traffic begins to move on Interstate 5 in Arlington after a deadly accident in 2024....

Nate Connors

Skagit County sees a major speed limit reduction on I-5

Beginning Wednesday, drivers will see a significant speed limit reduction on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Burlington.

2 days ago

olympia fund roads...

Chris Sullivan

Facing budget cuts, will Olympia finally fund our roads like it should?

Lawmakers in Olympia simply do not fund our roads, bridges and ferries anywhere close to adequately, and this isn't likely to change.

2 days ago

dallas driving...

Chris Sullivan

Driving in Dallas: A Seattleite’s perspective on merging, tolls and overall chaos

I just returned from Dallas, and I have some thoughts on driving in Texas. Seattle-area drivers would not do well around Dallas.

7 days ago

Image: The city of Shoreline posted an aerial photo of the construction at 145th Street near I-5 in...

Nate Connors

NE 145th Street in Shoreline reopens with limited access for drivers

NE 145th Street in Shoreline reopens: The contractors working reopened a single lane in each direction between Corliss Avenue and I-5 Tuesday.

9 days ago

Cars drive across the I-90 floating bridge....

Nate Connors

WSDOT projects will bring lane restrictions, ramp closures this week

A number of late-night WSDOT projects around Seattle and on the Eastside will bring lane restrictions and ramp closures.

10 days ago

WSF year in review: Soft pretzel boom and fewer canceled sailings