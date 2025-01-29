A former Everett resident was arrested in Las Vegas Saturday in connection to a 36-year-old cold case, the murder of Mary Ann Daniels in 1989.

Joseph Andrew Jacquez was arrested by Everett Police Department (EPD) Detective Susan Logothetti, with assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, just a few days before the anniversary of Daniels’ death.

Background of Everett cold case

On February 1, 1989, Daniels was found murdered in her residence located on Hoyt Avenue in Everett. She was a disabled woman who had been placed into transitional living by her caseworker. Daniels was just 33 when she was killed.

“I want to commend our police department and our partner agencies for their dedication to getting justice for victims like Mary Ann,” Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said in an official statement. “My heart goes out to Mary Ann’s loved ones as they continue to grieve her loss.”

The city of Everett, and its police department, credited “increasingly sophisticated” DNA technology. Forensic Genetic Genealogy was able to identify biological material left on Mary Ann’s body as belonging to Jacquez. DNA from the instrument in her death was identified as belonging to Jacquez.

However, the Everett Police Department also has Detective Logothetti to thank after another significant breakthrough in a cold case. Last year, she spearheaded the closing of a 1984 cold case involving Judith “Judy” Weaver, 42, after “new DNA evidence” led to the arrest of Mitchell Gaff, 61. Logothetti and other undercover officers posed as gum company representatives, wanting feedback on flavors for a new company study, according to KING 5. The detectives collected multiple pieces of gum they saw the suspect chew in front of them and compared it with the DNA recovered from the victim.

They determined the DNA sample “was consistent” with the DNA found on the victim.

“Our investigators diligently pursue justice for the victims of violent crime in our community,” Everett Police Chief John DeRousse said regarding Jacquez’ arrest. “We are thankful for Detective Logothetti’s perseverance in this investigation. Due to her hard work, this suspect will be held accountable nearly 36 years later.”

Currently booked in Clark County Jail in Nevada, Jacquez is waiting to be extradited to Snohomish County.

