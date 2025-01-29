A suspect in a Ballard homicide case was arrested Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and SWAT.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery and murder. Homicide detectives recovered a firearm during the investigation and arrest.

Calls about an unresponsive man were received by SPD at approximately 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26. When officers were dispatched, the victim was found on a walkway in the 8300 block of 14th Avenue NW, near Baker Park on Crown Hill.

“Officers arrived at the park and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds,” SPD stated in its crime blotter. “Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.”

This homicide case was the second murder in Seattle this year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

