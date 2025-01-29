Close
CRIME BLOTTER

20-year-old arrested for Ballard murder, the city’s second homicide of 2025

Jan 29, 2025, 12:51 PM

ballard murder...

Officers with SPD and SWAT arrest a suspect in the Ballard homicide case. (Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A suspect in a Ballard homicide case was arrested Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and SWAT.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery and murder. Homicide detectives recovered a firearm during the investigation and arrest.

More WA crime: Lakewood drug kingpin sentenced to 10 years for helming multi-state drug trafficking ring

Calls about an unresponsive man were received by SPD at approximately 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26. When officers were dispatched, the victim was found on a walkway in the 8300 block of 14th Avenue NW, near Baker Park on Crown Hill.

“Officers arrived at the park and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds,” SPD stated in its crime blotter. “Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.”

This homicide case was the second murder in Seattle this year.

More homicide cases: Man shot to death in Pioneer Square in Seattle’s first homicide of 2025

This is a developing story, check back for updates

