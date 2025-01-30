A convicted felon was arrested by SWAT earlier this week in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred last December in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood.

A silver Maserati SUV was the victim of a drive-by shooting after it was shot at while along Linden Avenue North in Seattle. When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found more than half a dozen shell casings.

“A police investigation determined that a silver Maserati had been traveling slowly in the 10200 block when a silver Jeep attempted to block its path,” the Seattle Police Department (SPD) stated on its crime blotter. “The Maserati driver attempted to maneuver around the Jeep but stopped briefly. The driver of the Jeep exited the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the Maserati and fired several shots at the driver’s side.”

According to the SPD investigation, the Maserati fled the scene, traveling southbound. The suspect also began following the victim’s vehicle. Police were unable to locate either vehicle after searching the area, but now, a month later, a suspect has been arrested.

SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) spent a month investigating this shooting, narrowing it down to a 38-year-old suspect living in the 300 block of 1st Avenue North. When SPD, with the assistance of SWAT, arrived at his residence with a warrant, the suspect attempted an escape.

“SWAT forced entry into the apartment as the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous,” SPD stated. “He opened a bedroom window as they were making entry and climbed out onto the ledge of the six-story apartment in an attempt to escape custody.”

The suspect’s escape attempt took to the building’s roof, where SWAT officers convinced him to return inside as his options were to “either surrender to police or risk falling from the building.” He eventually decided to surrender and was promptly arrested.

Two firearms, several calibers of ammunition, firearm magazines, narcotics and other evidence were recovered by police through their search warrant. The suspect was a previously convicted felon, barring him from owning or possessing any firearms.

“This arrest was possible based on the evidence gathered by West and North Patrol, and tireless work from GVRU,” a lieutenant with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit said. “This was an excellent investigation that culminated with holding the suspect accountable and taking multiple guns out of dangerous hands.”

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for felony investigation of assault, drive-by shooting and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.