UPDATE January 30, 2025, at 5:15 p.m.: A judge has ordered a man suspected of stabbing a teenage boy in Snohomish County earlier this month to remain in jail with bail set at $2 million, following a request from Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Vasquez.

“He has no known address and a significant criminal history, including convictions for second-degree robbery, attempted second-degree robbery, and third-degree assault,” Vasquez stated.

The judge agreed with Vasquez’s argument, citing the suspect’s criminal background and lack of a permanent address. The suspect refused to appear via video call from jail.

The suspect is accused of stabbing a 13-year-old boy from Everett. The motive behind the alleged attack remains unclear.

Previous story (Jan. 29, 5:45 p.m.): A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in Everett.

The Everett Police Department (EPD) announced a man was arrested around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police stated a community member notified the department of the suspect’s whereabouts, who was arrested without incident.

EPD said the suspect will be booked into the Snohomish County Jail on assault in the first degree.

Previous story (Jan. 20, 12 p.m.): The Everett Police Department (EPD) has identified a person of interest in the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy who was on his way to school.

The person of interest has been identified as Andrew Freeman. EPD released a previous mugshot of him in a social media post asking the public for help.

While searching for Freeman, according to KIRO 7, it was revealed to authorities the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrested him less than an hour after the stabbing occurred on an unrelated drug charge.

According to jail records KIRO 7 reviewed, Freeman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail Thursday morning at 9:21 a.m. on a charge of possessing prescription drugs without a prescription — less than an hour after the stabbing.

Freeman was released the next day at 2:14 p.m.

As a person of interest, EPD and other police agencies are actively searching for him. If anyone sees Freeman, members of the community are encouraged not approach him. Instead, they should just call 911.

Previous story (Jan. 17, 2:45 p.m.): At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, a 13-year-old boy was walking to class at North Middle School in Everett when EPD said an unknown man approached and stabbed him.

Police said multiple witnesses reported the stabbing, and officers swarmed the area for an extensive search.

“I, personally, drove through almost every alley in this neighborhood trying to find a clue or find the suspect and we did not see him,” EPD Chief John DeRousse said.

A spokesperson for the department explained that the “notion that it’s random (attack) is still equally up in the air.”

At this point, investigators aren’t sure whether the attack was random, planned or with any other motive.

“We don’t know,” EPD Officer Natalie Given said. “It’s too early in the investigation.”

Friday morning, Jan. 17, the EPD still wouldn’t state if the teen victim knew the suspect or not. The department also stated the suspect stabbed the teenager from behind and fled.

As KIRO 7 stated, EPD asked for the community to be on the lookout for a person who has been identified as a person of interest in the stabbing and was last seen in the area around the time of the stabbing.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and yellow beanie. DeRousse also said Friday he thinks the suspect is no longer in the area.

Community reacts to the Everett stabbing

Oxford Jones owns a hobby shop near North Middle School and has a son who goes to the school. The news of the teen’s stabbing upset him.

“(It makes me) sick to my stomach … I’m already the protector type,” Jones said. “That never would have happened had I saw that, I promise … I would have attacked that guy in a heartbeat.”

Many parents like a woman named Mitra say they learned about it from their kids.

“Scary. So, my daughter was messaging me while she was on the bus and (said) ‘There’s police everywhere. I’ve never seen this many police (officers).’ When she got here, they went straight into lockdown,” Mitra said to KIRO Newsradio.

The day after the event, many parents, including one named Gabriel who has a daughter, drove their kids to school instead of letting them walk.

“It’s really terrifying, it happening so close to home around here,” Gabriel said to KIRO Newsradio. “I’m glad they beefed up the security that we need here.”

DeRousse said he will allocate whatever resources he can to catch the suspect and make those who go to the school get a sense of safety.

“This kind of event shocks us and as a police chief … we’re going to deploy resources and do everything we can to not only track this guy down, but people who go to this school and the family members who take their kids to these schools, we want them to feel safe as well,” DeRousse said Friday.

Editors’ note: This story originally was published on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. It has been updated and republished multiple times since then.

