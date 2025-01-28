There’s a reason they are called man’s best friend. A dog alerted people in his home after his owner was hit by a car in Renton.

The incident was first reported in the Tacoma News Tribune. It happened in the 5100 block of Talbot Road South on Jan. 24 at around 9 p.m.

According to a Facebook post by the Renton Police Department, the man was walking his dog when a car struck them. The dark gray or silver SUV took off and was last seen on State Route 167 at South 43rd Street.

Police said the dog ran back to their home and alerted others something was wrong. The dog led them to the injured man, who was found in serious condition.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was last reported in serious condition.

Renton police increased patrols in the area and are working closely with local businesses and residents to gather any additional information.

The incident has shaken the community, and many are rallying around the injured man and his loyal dog. The police department’s Facebook post has garnered numerous comments from residents expressing their support and hoping for a swift recovery for the victim. The post has also been shared widely, with community members spreading the word to find the driver responsible.

Police have begun the investigation and are looking for information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. They remind people that even minor details can be crucial in solving cases like this. The public is being urged to check surveillance footage for any evidence. Renton police detective Lane can be contacted at klane@rentonwa.gov, referencing case 25-791.

The family hopes the driver will be found and held accountable for their actions. The man’s family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community. They are particularly thankful for the actions of their dog, whose loyalty and quick thinking may have saved the man’s life.

