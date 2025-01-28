Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Dog saves the day: What happened when Renton owner was hit by a car

Jan 28, 2025, 11:01 AM | Updated: 1:38 pm

A dog alerted people in Renton after his owner was hit by the SUV seen in this picture. (Photo via ...

A dog alerted people in Renton after his owner was hit by the SUV seen in this picture. (Photo via Renton Police)

(Photo via Renton Police)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

There’s a reason they are called man’s best friend. A dog alerted people in his home after his owner was hit by a car in Renton.

The incident was first reported in the Tacoma News Tribune. It happened in the 5100 block of Talbot Road South on Jan. 24 at around 9 p.m.

According to a Facebook post by the Renton Police Department, the man was walking his dog when a car struck them. The dark gray or silver SUV took off and was last seen on State Route 167 at South 43rd Street.

Jason Rantz Exclusive: ‘Chaos’ at Tacoma Police as chief absent for weeks with no explanation, union calls for separation

Police said the dog ran back to their home and alerted others something was wrong. The dog led them to the injured man, who was found in serious condition.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was last reported in serious condition.

Renton police increased patrols in the area and are working closely with local businesses and residents to gather any additional information.

Money: Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol awarded $96 million pay package after 4 months on the job

The incident has shaken the community, and many are rallying around the injured man and his loyal dog. The police department’s Facebook post has garnered numerous comments from residents expressing their support and hoping for a swift recovery for the victim. The post has also been shared widely, with community members spreading the word to find the driver responsible.

Police have begun the investigation and are looking for information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. They remind people that even minor details can be crucial in solving cases like this. The public is being urged to check surveillance footage for any evidence. Renton police detective Lane can be contacted at klane@rentonwa.gov, referencing case 25-791.

The family hopes the driver will be found and held accountable for their actions. The man’s family has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community. They are particularly thankful for the actions of their dog, whose loyalty and quick thinking may have saved the man’s life.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

 

Crime Blotter

Everett stabbing...

Sam Campbell and Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Man arrested in connection with stabbing of 13-year-old Everett boy

A 13-year-old boy was walking to class in Everett when the Everett Police Department said an unknown man committed the stabbing.

3 hours ago

Image: Booberry Matcha, an adorably fluffy gray kitten, was stolen from an adoption room at a PetSm...

Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Have you seen Booberry Matcha? Kitten stolen from Lynnwood rescue

A rescue in Lynnwood is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-week-old kitten who was stolen from their adoption room.

3 hours ago

ballard murder...

Frank Sumrall

20-year-old arrested for Ballard murder, the city’s second homicide of 2025

A suspect in a Ballard homicide case was arrested Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and SWAT.

8 hours ago

everett cold case...

Frank Sumrall

DNA breakthrough leads to arrest in 1989 Everett cold case murder of Mary Ann Daniels

A former Everett resident was arrested in Las Vegas Saturday in connection a 36-year-old cold case, the murder of Mary Ann Daniels in 1989.

12 hours ago

nigerian pandemic fraud...

Frank Sumrall

Nigerian pandemic fraud: Man sentenced for stealing thousands of identities, millions of dollars

A Nigerian man was sentenced after he pled guilty to defrauding programs of millions of dollars intended for aid during the pandemic.

13 hours ago

drug trafficking lakewood...

Frank Sumrall

Lakewood drug kingpin sentenced to 10 years for helming multi-state drug trafficking ring

A Lakewood resident was sentenced to 10 years in prison after law enforcement determined he was leading a South Puget Sound drug trafficking organization.

14 hours ago

Dog saves the day: What happened when Renton owner was hit by a car