Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Sammamish tragedy: Man allegedly shoots wife, flees to Seattle with infant son

Feb 4, 2025, 2:39 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

Sammamish man charged with murder...

Case heard in King County Superior Court. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Sammamish man is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing his wife of two weeks in their home last Thursday, just one day after purchasing a gun. The suspect then fled to Seattle with their 1-year-old son.

The 35-year-old man is in jail after a King County judge held him in the death of 36-year-old Yiwen Lu. According to Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, he is being held in King County Jail on $3 million bail.

Other news: Mother, 29, arrested after son, 14, allegedly beaten to death for failing to do chores

Sammamish home, the scene of a possible murder

According to court documents, attorney Andrea Kim contacted the King County Sheriff’s Office on January 30 to report a possible shooting at the couple’s home. She indicated that someone at the location had life-threatening injuries and that the caller had left with his son. Due to attorney-client privilege, she provided no further details.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a woman in bed with a gunshot wound to her cheek and two shell casings nearby. A firearm was discovered in another room next to a drum set, with the gun clip removed.

Detective Laura Peckham was briefed by Sergeant Kim, who had contacted Andrea Kim. Kim provided a video showing E.L. safe at an aunt’s home in Queen Anne. Detectives confirmed the child’s well-being at the residence.

Attorney Andrea Kim stated she received a call from a distressed client, prompting her to contact 911. The client later met with detectives at Sammamish City Hall and was taken into custody. A 9mm Ruger registered to Brent was recovered from the home.

The man appeared in court, where probable cause was found for second-degree murder. The court set bail at $3 million. Prosecutors anticipate receiving a case referral for a charging decision later this week.

Crime Blotter: Puyallup tribe member sentenced to 13 years for killing friend on reservation

Brent remains in King County Jail, and no previous cases have been referred to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Crime Blotter

Sammamish man charged with murder...

Bill Kaczaraba

Sammamish tragedy: Man allegedly shoots wife, flees to Seattle with infant son

The 35-year-old Sammamish man is in jail after a King County judge held him in the death of 36-year-old Yiwen Lu.

2 hours ago

donkeys...

Julia Dallas

Bellevue owner goes into ‘full-throttle panic’ after she says emotional support donkeys stolen

The Bellevue Police Department posted on social media to ask the public to keep a lookout for a pair of donkeys after they went missing.

2 hours ago

14-year-old...

Frank Sumrall

Mother, 29, arrested after son, 14, allegedly beaten to death for failing to do chores

The death of a 14-year-old boy at a South Seattle home has prompted an investigation led by the Seattle Police Department.

6 hours ago

puyallup 13 years...

Frank Sumrall

Puyallup tribe member sentenced to 13 years for killing friend on reservation

A Puyallup Tribe member was sentenced to 13 years in prison after he was found guilty of shooting someone he considered a friend. 

10 hours ago

federal way shooting...

James Lynch

21-year-old man shot dead in Federal Way

Police in Federal Way are searching for a suspect who shot a man multiple times.

23 hours ago

prostitution aurora ave...

Frank Sumrall

9 arrested in latest SPD prostitution sting along Aurora Ave

The Human Trafficking Unit with the Seattle Police Department arrested nine people during a Jan. 30 undercover prostitution operation.

1 day ago

Sammamish tragedy: Man allegedly shoots wife, flees to Seattle with infant son