CRIME BLOTTER

Mother, 29, arrested after 14-year-old son dies from injuries in South Seattle

Jan 31, 2025, 7:11 AM

14-year-old...

A Seattle Police Department vehicle parked in front of the crime scene in South Seattle. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The death of a 14-year-old boy at a South Seattle home has prompted an investigation led by the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

SPD officers initially responded to a domestic violence incident in the 4000 block of 14th Avenue S. just after 2:15 p.m. Jan. 30. The domestic violence altercation involved the 14-year-old child and his mother.

When they arrived at the home, they found the child, who was unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries. Despite the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) providing emergency medical aid at the scene, the 14-year-old boy died after he was transported to Harborview Medical Center. He was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital, according to SPD.

The mother, 29, was arrested for investigation of homicide. She was booked into King County Jail.

SPD detectives with the Sexual Assault & Child Abuse Unit have been assigned to this case.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

