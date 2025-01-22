A stabbing in a Pizza Hut parking lot in Everett sent a person to the hospital, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies arrived at the Pizza Hut — located at 429 128th Street Southwest in Everett — just after 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, finding the victim with a stab wound in their back. The victim was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. It was later determined that the victim was also pistol-whipped before the stabbing.

The suspect fled the scene, prompting a concentrated search of the surrounding area. A short time later, according to KIRO 7, deputies found the suspect and arrested him.

An investigation is underway as the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is determining what led to the stabbing and whether the two people knew each other before the altercation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

