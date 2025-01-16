Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Suspect sought in stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in Everett

Jan 16, 2025, 11:47 AM

A suspect seen wearing a yellow beanie is wanted for allegedly stabbing a teenager in Everett on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY SAM CAMPBELL


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, a 13-year-old boy was walking to class at North Middle School in Everett when the Everett Police Department (EPD) said an unknown man approached and stabbed him.

Police said multiple witnesses reported the stabbing, and officers swarmed the area for an extensive search.

“I, personally, drove through almost every alley in this neighborhood trying to find a clue or find the suspect and we did not see him,” EPD Chief John DeRousse said.

A spokesperson for the department clarified that the “notion that it’s random (attack) is still equally up in the air.”

“We don’t know,” Officer Natalie Given of the EPD said. “It’s too early in the investigation.”

As KIRO 7 stated, the Everett Police Department asked for the community to be on the lookout for a person who has been identified as a person of interest in the stabbing and was last seen in the area around the time of the stabbing.

Police describe that suspect as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and yellow beanie.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.

