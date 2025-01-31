This weekend in WA: Strange Brewfest, Soupocalypse & more

Strange times call for strange brews, and that’s just what is being served at the 19th annual Strange Brewfest. There will be live music, glass blowing and more than 20 breweries serving up something special. Last year’s winner of Best Strange Brew came from Bushel and Barrel Ciderhouse for their Miso Sasquatch Farmhouse Apple Cider. How does that sound? The fun starts tonight and goes through tomorrow at the American Legion Hall in Port Townsend.

Just in time for a cold winter weekend, the Soupocalypse has arrived in Fremont! On Saturday and Sunday, there will be 16 restaurants offering bowls of tasty, warm goodness! Make sure you pick up your soup passport so you can collect stamps as you go, get eight stamps and get a prize from Fremont Mischief. Fremont.com has more details.

Black History Month at MoPop

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop) is starting Black History Month on Saturday with the program Black History Month: Black Beyond. This program runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., focusing on black artists and their contributions to science fiction and sci-fi cinema.

There will be pop-up exhibitions, a screening of Men in Black (complete with trivia) and Ashanti Davis will lead a Black Science Fiction Talk. Your ticket to MoPop will get you into this event. Get more details on its website.

Local Love Month at Pike Place Market

Has it been a while since your last trip to Pike Place Market? Stop by on Saturday for Local Appreciation Day! This is the third edition of this event and kicks off Local Love Month at the market. While you shop, buskers will provide live music, there will be artist demonstrations including pop-up murals and Market Bingo — a new way to explore the market with a fun game. Spend $50 or more and you’ll receive a Pike Place Market pin and water bottle, while supplies last. You can get more details at pikeplacemarket.org.

The WA sportsmen’s show

In Tacoma, if you consider yourself a sportsman, you’ll want to head to the Washington State Fair Events Center for the Washington Sportsmen’s Show! Here, you will find everything in the world of hunting, fishing and outdoor sports. There will be plenty of demonstrations and hands-on activities, including an archery challenge for prizes and a one-of-a-kind indoor river full of live steelhead. Sharpen your skills and get ready to get outdoors by visiting its website.

Lunar New Year celebrations continue this weekend at the Seattle Asian Art Museum. There will be multiple lion dances as well as a live illustrated storytime and a community sculpture project. This is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets and details are available on Seattle Art Museum’s website.

Are you someone with a green thumb or a seed collection? Well, you can swap those seeds, talk gardening with fellow gardeners and enjoy some tasty food made from local seeds! A couple of rules to keep in mind: make sure your seeds are labeled with crop and variety name and date, and make sure they aren’t too old to plant — 2022 or after. This is going down at the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

2025 is in full swing and the fun has only just begun, do you have something cool coming up? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.