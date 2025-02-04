The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) posted on social media asking the public to keep a lookout for a pair of donkeys that went missing.

The two donkeys, Juan and Julio, were last seen at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, according to BPD officers, when the trailer they were in was allegedly stolen.

What happened? Owner shares moments she disovered donkeys missing

“We have a very private driveway that’s up off of the main road in a very secluded, private neighborhood and the homeowner actually saw the horse trailer and the donkeys being sort of hurriedly loaded up, and then she saw a male jump into the driver’s seat and literally speed off with the trailer,” Allison Dady Smith, owner of the donkeys, told “The Jake and Spike Show” on KIRO Newsradio Monday. “So whoever this is, is a man brought his truck, hooked up to my horse trailer, brought the trailer down, brings my donkeys down from the barn and loads them up and takes off.”

Dady Smith said the homeowner then called her and asked if she had taken off with the donkeys, to which she said no, as she was at Crystal Mountain.

“I said, ‘Please run up and check to see if my horse trailer is there.’ And she said,’ No, the trailer is gone.’ So we just went into full-throttle panic at that moment and called 911, and just started the ball rolling to get the word out,” Dady Smith explained.

The dark gray truck was seen pulling them north on 156th Avenue, away from Northeast 24th Street toward Redmond.

Donkeys are companions for owner’s horse, who is ‘freaking out’

Dady Smith told “Jake and Spike” Juan is the plain gray donkey, while Julio is a bit smaller and is spotted with gray spots.

She added that the animals came into her life for an important reason.

“They’re mid-teens. I rescued them a couple years ago. They came into our life to be companions to my horse. So they’re his emotional support animals and that’s, kind of part of the big issue right now is they’re gone and he’s freaking out,” Dady Smith shared.

Owner shares strong message for alleged thief

She also had a clear message for whoever allegedly stole them.

“Bring me my donkeys back, and I will buy you f****** donkeys of your own,” she remarked. “You do not steal other people’s animals, period. This person is high on meth or high on cocaine and f***** in the head. I mean, you do not drive onto someone’s property, hook up to their f****** trailer and then steal their f****** damn donkeys. What the f*** is wrong with you? And you hope that I never see your f****** face because I will probably rip it right f**** the off.”

BPD is asking those with more information to call (425) 577-5656.

